Apartment List
/
UT
/
salt lake city
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

133 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Salt Lake City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Salt Lake City
12 Units Available
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1457 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Poplar Grove
15 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$910
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
North Cottonwood Heights
27 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
People's Freeway
7 Units Available
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Gateway District
12 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,355
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
$
Central City
7 Units Available
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sugar House
27 Units Available
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
East Central North
3 Units Available
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,389
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Sugarhouse Park
6 Units Available
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,599
1057 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1187 sqft
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:14pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,279
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
958 sqft
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
The Avenues
5 Units Available
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
Westminster
3 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated October 30 at 09:22pm
$
East Central South
3 Units Available
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
East Central North
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central City
80 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Jordan Meadows
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Fairmont
Contact for Availability
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Salt Lake City, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Salt Lake City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSalt Lake City 3 BedroomsSalt Lake City Accessible ApartmentsSalt Lake City Apartments with BalconySalt Lake City Apartments with Garage
Salt Lake City Apartments with GymSalt Lake City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSalt Lake City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSalt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Apartments with PoolSalt Lake City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Salt Lake City Cheap PlacesSalt Lake City Dog Friendly ApartmentsSalt Lake City Furnished ApartmentsSalt Lake City Luxury PlacesSalt Lake City Pet Friendly PlacesSalt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College