Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:34 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Westpointe
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$938
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Central City
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
27 Units Available
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$945
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Central City
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
People's Freeway
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
9 Units Available
Central City
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Sugarhouse Park
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1057 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1306 sqft
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
3 Units Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
78 Units Available
Central City
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
People's Freeway
The Marq
1030 S 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,596
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1381 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! Modern Townhomes, Finishes & Amenities The Marq offers an exclusive amenity collection, specifically curated for artisans and makers.
Last updated July 8 at 03:35pm
3 Units Available
Fairmont
The Vue at Sugar House Crossing
2120 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
Discover some sweet digs at Sugar House Crossing. Enjoy community amenities including the coffee bar, fire pit, trash valet, and even a car-charging station. Don't forget the pool!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Gateway District
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Last updated October 30 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
East Central South
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Jordan Meadows
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.

Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Forest Dale
2730 South 1100 East
2730 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
792 sqft
Come view this wonderful 2-bedroom, 1- bath condo on the main level with updates throughout. Walk right in--no stairs.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Bench
3075 E Kennedy Drive Unit 217
3075 Kennedy Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1403 sqft
Must See! - This Presidential luxury condo has it all, style, comfort & convenience. Sunny unit with nice views to the north & west. Enjoy the open kitchen, dining & living spaces plus quality detailing that includes granite countertops.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jordan Meadows
475 N Redwood Road #4
475 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1544 sqft
475 N Redwood Road #4 Available 08/14/20 Conveniently located 3 Bedroom w/pool - (Currently occupied! Please call to schedule showings!!) Great three story townhome located at Wingate Village next to city park. Approximately 2 miles from downtown, .

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
East Central North
754 E 600 S
754 600 South, Salt Lake City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2254 sqft
754 E 600 S Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown 5 Bedroom Home! - It is your lucky day! You do NOT want to miss out on this incredible, charming, spacious, bright, and beautiful home! This precious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in a

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
883 sqft
This spacious and newly renovated Victorian style apartment comes with a new washer and dryer (in unit), refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. The complex is in the heart of Sugarhouse with Wholefoods across the street and Smiths around the corner.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Forest Dale
2473 South Highland Drive
2473 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1930 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This elegant home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Sugarhouse Shopping Center and I-80.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Poplar Grove
874 West 300 South
874 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/31/20 Unique small home with large yard. - Property Id: 312770 Unique 114 year old home with all tile floors. The home is in a quiet cul-de-sac and has one neighbor on the westside.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central City
343 500 East
343 500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
683 sqft
Jump on this opportunity to live in one of Salt Lake City’s top rated apartment communities! Elevate on 5th is found at 343 South 500 East – Perfectly located near Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Smith’s Marketplace, also 3 shopping malls such as

Salt Lake City rent trends were flat over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $877 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Salt Lake City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Salt Lake City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

