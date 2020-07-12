/
the avenues
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
172 Apartments for rent in The Avenues, Salt Lake City, UT
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
243 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,381
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1211 E 3rd Ave
1211 3rd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
1211 E 3rd Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Basement Apartment In Amazing Downtown Location! - 1211 E 3rd Ave #B- $850/month, Updated Basement Apartment in Amazing Location! On Street Parking, Great access to Downtown and University of
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
619 East 5th Avenue
619 5th Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
778 sqft
Come see this darling updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the Avenues (Unit 1). Updated with hardwood floors and an efficiency kitchen the stackable washer & dryer are included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
123 E. Second Avenue #P1
123 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Condo in Downtown Salt Lake - Amazing views of City Creek canyon, the Capitol Building, and downtown Salt Lake from this top floor high rise penthouse. The location is unbeatable.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
73 F Street #1 - 1
73 F Street, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,075
521 sqft
Cozy one bedroom located in the Avenues of Salt Lake City. One bedroom/1 bathroom, coin-operated washer, and dryers available, underground parking (dedicated stall), very clean and well maintained. Pets are not allowed.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
288 i Street
288 I Street, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home in the Aves, Close to everything! - Three bedroom House built in 1910, in a great neighborhood in Salt Lake City the Historical District called The Avenues.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
208 Canyon Road - 3
208 North Canyon Road, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
435 sqft
Location,location,location. Close to Memory Grove, downtown,city creek...., beautifully updated.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
785 East 2nd Avenue
785 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the Avenues of Salt Lake. Has 2 bedrooms, 1 upstairs and 1 downstairs. Open kitchen with checked floors, updated counter tops and large window to let in natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
624 E 7th Ave
624 7th Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1030 sqft
This 2 bedroom cottage in the avenues has large and spacious bedrooms! Hardwood floors. The kitchen has tons of cupboard space. Huge fenced backyard. Washer and dryer included in the unit.
Results within 1 mile of The Avenues
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
26 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
8 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
City Line
57 S 300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
Community is set in a historic building with controlled access and a courtyard. Units offer updated kitchens, multiple closets and hardwood floors. Great location, close to City Creek Center and Gateway Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
20 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
9 Units Available
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
3 Units Available
Marmalade
439 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$953
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1050 sqft
Welcome to Marmalade Hill Apartments convienently located near downtown Salt Lake City! With a professional and friendly staff, the perfect location, and plenty of world class amenities, we offer the best in Salt Lake City apartment living!\n\nOur
