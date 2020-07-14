All apartments in Salt Lake City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

The Grove

1153 N Redwood Rd · (443) 981-2095
Rent Special
We’re open and excited to meet with you! To help us continue practicing safe social distancing, please call to schedule time with an associate! *Now offering $300 off move-in's!
Location

1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Westpointe

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0063 · Avail. Aug 19

$978

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0132 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,058

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0115 · Avail. Aug 13

$931

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 0074 · Avail. Oct 7

$942

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 0114 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,083

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0324 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 998 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
internet access
At Apartments on the Green in Salt Lake City, you'll find a convenient place to call home, in a great location, and at an affordable price. Just minutes from The Gateway Mall, City Creek Center and Downtown Salt Lake City restaurants and nightlife, Apartments on the Green is also convenient to Interstates 15 and 2-15 and Redwood Road. This Salt Lake City Apartment complex has a UTA bus stop near the community and is just minutes from the UTA Trax line. As one of Salt Lake City's best Apartment Communities, we offer the features and amenities you want in a home; one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes, 24-hour maintenance service, washer and dryer hookups, walk-in closets, playground, an on-site laundry facility, pool, fitness center, lush landscaping, garages and covered parking. Apartments on the Green is also one of Salt Lake City's Pet-Friendly communities. We know how important your furry family member is to you. Our pet park is a perfect place for your pet to meet other pets and get plenty of exercise. Our friendly and professional office staff would love to welcome you home to Apartments on the Green!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $225 -1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grove have any available units?
The Grove has 18 units available starting at $931 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grove have?
Some of The Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove is offering the following rent specials: We’re open and excited to meet with you! To help us continue practicing safe social distancing, please call to schedule time with an associate! *Now offering $300 off move-in's!
Is The Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove is pet friendly.
Does The Grove offer parking?
Yes, The Grove offers parking.
Does The Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove have a pool?
Yes, The Grove has a pool.
Does The Grove have accessible units?
No, The Grove does not have accessible units.
Does The Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove has units with dishwashers.
