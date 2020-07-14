Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed bbq/grill carport hot tub internet access

At Apartments on the Green in Salt Lake City, you'll find a convenient place to call home, in a great location, and at an affordable price. Just minutes from The Gateway Mall, City Creek Center and Downtown Salt Lake City restaurants and nightlife, Apartments on the Green is also convenient to Interstates 15 and 2-15 and Redwood Road. This Salt Lake City Apartment complex has a UTA bus stop near the community and is just minutes from the UTA Trax line. As one of Salt Lake City's best Apartment Communities, we offer the features and amenities you want in a home; one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes, 24-hour maintenance service, washer and dryer hookups, walk-in closets, playground, an on-site laundry facility, pool, fitness center, lush landscaping, garages and covered parking. Apartments on the Green is also one of Salt Lake City's Pet-Friendly communities. We know how important your furry family member is to you. Our pet park is a perfect place for your pet to meet other pets and get plenty of exercise. Our friendly and professional office staff would love to welcome you home to Apartments on the Green!