178 Apartments for rent in East Central North, Salt Lake City, UT
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
8 Units Available
Hightower
40 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
833 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Hightower Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of Salt Lake City, Hightower Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
4 Units Available
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,359
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
Last updated July 11 at 02:47pm
8 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 S 1200 E #B
522 1200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1057 sqft
Prime Location 2 Bd 1 Bath with Garage - Basement Apartment. 2 Bed 1 Full Bath. Living Room with Custom Tiled Floors. Kitchen has Lots of Lighting. Private Entrance in Back. Tenant has Access to Very Unique Well Landscaped Back Yard. Garden Area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
754 E 600 S
754 600 South, Salt Lake City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2254 sqft
754 E 600 S Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown 5 Bedroom Home! - It is your lucky day! You do NOT want to miss out on this incredible, charming, spacious, bright, and beautiful home! This precious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in a
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
963 East 800 South
963 800 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
**Currently Occupied** Please call for showing Beautiful condo available April 1st! Downtown Salt Lake, great location!!! Built in 1965 but remodeled in 2009, very good looking property and great views. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a loft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 S 1100 E
505 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1250 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Home Near U of U! - A Great 2 Bedrooms / 1 Bath Rental with Spacious Rooms. Includes Washer/Dryer, Garage Parking, Central Air and a Covered Patio.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
150 S 800 E Apt i2
150 800 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 2 month's of the lease agreement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 E. 200 S.
1104 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2311 sqft
$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! Beautiful Victorian Style Home Right near Campus - $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE RIGHT NEXT TO CAMPUS AND IN THE HEART OF
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
710 E. 200 S. #4b
710 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful downtown condo for rent! - Large 1 BR 1 Bath Condo in "the Stansbury" with a relaxing balcony and panoramic views of the downtown skyline and Wasatch mountains. Nicely remodeled unit. Nice open updated kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
845 East 100 South #402
845 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Amazing Funished Condo..Close to Eveything - This amazing furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo on the 4th floor with over 1200 sq. ft. This condo is in a great downtown location close to everything including the University of Utah.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 S. 1100 E. #504
115 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
675 sqft
115 S. 1100 E. #504 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in Salt Lake City - Amazing 1 bedroom condo downtown Salt Lake City. Near the University of Utah. This condo includes washer, dryer, water, sewer, trash and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
829 East 400 South #112 - 1
829 400 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
896 sqft
Amazing condo in SLC! Conveniently located near public transportation, freeways, restaurants, and entertainment. This condo has 1 bedroom/1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1110 E 200 S Apt 2
1110 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
Cozy retreat, right down the street from the University of Utah! Beautiful Neighborhood, even a Swing! For the fastest response, please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
543 S 900 E Apt #B8
543 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1054 sqft
543 S 900 E Apt #B8 Available 05/01/20 Great Condo near U of U! Washer/Dryer included! - Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Condo! Unit has original hardwood floors and recently replaced carpet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
877 E 600 S
877 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Fully furnished basement apartment for rent near Trolley Square and 9th and 9th. Lockout unit share-absolutely no pets. 3 month minimum lease. Includes W/D and shared yard. Street parking. Tenant must be quiet and respectful of other tenants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
125 South 1300 East 7
125 1300 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1890 sqft
Top Floor - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - Property Id: 302803 This is our most beautiful apartment, rarely available, that is featured on our website: commanderslc.com.
Results within 1 mile of East Central North
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,175
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,232
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
26 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,155
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
