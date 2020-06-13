48 Accessible Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

Apartment List
1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
Jordan Meadows
13 Units Available
Landing Point Apartments
176 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
845 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing Point Apartments in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$968
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central City
15 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Poplar Grove
17 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$910
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
The Avenues
8 Units Available
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central City
8 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,211
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Sugarhouse Park
6 Units Available
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,599
1057 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1187 sqft
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces.
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Westminster
3 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Central City
82 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Fairmont
Contact for Availability
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
Fairpark
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Downtown Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
844 South West Temple
844 West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$675
218 sqft
DOWNTOWN Come see these Brand-New efficiency studio apartments located in the Granary District. Ask about our move in specials! These Urban chic studio apartments are neat & clean plus never lived in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Poplar Grove
1 Unit Available
852 West 700 South
852 700 South, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Come see this clean 3-bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the heart of Poplar Grove, just 8 blocks west of downtown Salt Lake. Off street parking with a fenced back yard. Close to schools, grocery stores and shops. Freeway access 4 blocks away.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Westpointe
1 Unit Available
1357 North Redwood Road
1357 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$825
831 sqft
Come view this nice 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment (#24) in a well-kept complex. Close to Shopping and grocery stores. Across the street from Rose Park Golf Course. 5 minutes to airport and downtown. 2 minutes to 1-215 and 1-15.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Downtown Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
840 South 200 West
840 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$650
228 sqft
GREENPRINT Apartments are for people who want to live green and live in an urban and walkable neighborhood. The GREENPRINT-- efficiency apartments are located next to the 900 South Trax Station for easy access to the entire valley.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothill Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
2139 E 1300 S
2139 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Contemporary Retro Style Rambler - Duplex - Near University of Utah - New Paint and Carpet Upstairs - Oversized windows allow for natural light, large open rooms, and a functional floor plan is something uncommon in this neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Salt Lake City
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
South Salt Lake City
2 Units Available
COMMONS ON 2ND
2860 S 200 E, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$868
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Mid-County, Avery Trace Apartments has 8 distinct floor plans to accommodate all of your needs. All of our apartments feature large walk-in closets, spacious living areas, and fully equipped kitchens.

June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Salt Lake City rents held steady over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $878 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Salt Lake City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Salt Lake City.
    • While Salt Lake City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

