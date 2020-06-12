Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:11 PM

114 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Westminster
36 Units Available
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic Sugar House neighborhood. Newly renovated one and two bedroom Victorian apartments with spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
The Avenues
247 Units Available
Hardware Apartments
455 West 200 North Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1592 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated October 30 at 09:22pm
$
East Central South
3 Units Available
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Westminster
3 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
East Central North
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Salt Lake City
17 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
East Central North
2 Units Available
Haxton
41 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haxton in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Central City
82 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Jordan Meadows
Contact for Availability
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Fairmont
Contact for Availability
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 02:50pm
East Central North
14 Units Available
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
958 sqft
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 03:34pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
2 Units Available
Axis at 739 Apartments
739 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1088 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, elevator, game room, and shuffleboard. Located close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Fairpark
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
211 N 200 W
211 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
935 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bd 2 Ba Basement Apt - Beautifully Remodeled Apartment with Separate Entrance and Shared Back Yard. New Wood Flooring, Granite Counter Tops, Blinds, Lighting... Kitchen has New Appliances. Small Sitting Area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7
665 C Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
665 C Deer Valley Drive - #7 Greyhawk #7 Available 06/15/20 Lower Deer Valley Condo - Available Summer and Fall 2020 - Tastefully decorated and well-kept, this 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poplar Grove
1 Unit Available
845 East 100 South #402
845 100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Amazing Funished Condo..Close to Eveything - This amazing furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo on the 4th floor with over 1200 sq. ft. This condo is in a great downtown location close to everything including the University of Utah.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
544 South Denver St #2
544 Denver Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1182 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Gated Community by Trolley Square! - Town Home-2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, approx 1100 sq ft. Built in 2014, 2 car garage. Located in the Trolley Towns gated community in the heart of Salt Lake City.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
150 S 800 E Apt H1
150 800 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo close to the university and the all the amenities of down town! Just a short distance to trax, I-15 and I-80.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Gateway District
1 Unit Available
5 S 500 W #1004
5 500 West, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Furnished 10th floor Condo. Secure, quiet & very well-maintained. in vibrant, downtown Salt Lake. Offers a great lifestyle. Great views from your covered private balcony. Fifth floor walkout to garden deck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814
123 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent this 2 bed/2 bath condo in Canyon Road Towers. This condo has maple cabinets and a full appliance package in the updated kitchen.

June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Salt Lake City rents held steady over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $878 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,089 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Salt Lake City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,089 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Salt Lake City.
    • While Salt Lake City's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

