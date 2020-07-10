Apartment List
113 Luxury Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT

Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Westpointe
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Central City
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
7 Units Available
People's Freeway
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
27 Units Available
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
6 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$964
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
The Avenues
The Hillcrest
189 E First Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,095
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hillcrest is a charming vintage community with the perfect downtown location with surrounding mountain, valley and city views. The Hillcrest is walking distance to Downtown, City Creek Center, TRAX, Bus lines, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
5 Units Available
Sugarhouse Park
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1057 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1306 sqft
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Sugar House
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,250
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1186 sqft
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
4 Units Available
East Central North
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,359
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Fairmont
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
78 Units Available
Central City
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
8 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
Lotus North Temple TownHomes
120 N 1950 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What gets you excited when you look out your window? Downtown city lights perhaps? What about a city that divides two epic mountain ranges? How about a living wall? Maybe you are just into Cathedrals.
Last updated July 10 at 06:48pm
8 Units Available
Central City
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
People's Freeway
The Marq
1030 S 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,596
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1381 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! Modern Townhomes, Finishes & Amenities The Marq offers an exclusive amenity collection, specifically curated for artisans and makers.
Last updated July 8 at 03:35pm
3 Units Available
Fairmont
The Vue at Sugar House Crossing
2120 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
Discover some sweet digs at Sugar House Crossing. Enjoy community amenities including the coffee bar, fire pit, trash valet, and even a car-charging station. Don't forget the pool!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$945
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
The Avenues
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Last updated July 8 at 02:33pm
8 Units Available
East Central North
The Landing
470 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Landing is a modern student community on the corner of 500 S. 1300 E, just outside of Ridge Eccles Stadium. Amenities include refrigerators, carpet, bathtubs and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated October 30 at 09:22pm
3 Units Available
East Central South
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort.
Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
Contact for Availability
East Central North
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Jordan Meadows
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fairmont
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.

Welcome to the July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Salt Lake City rent trends were flat over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $877 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Salt Lake City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Salt Lake City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

