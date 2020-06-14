Apartment List
/
UT
/
salt lake city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT with garage

Salt Lake City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Westminster
3 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated October 30 at 09:22pm
$
East Central South
3 Units Available
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 03:34pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
2 Units Available
Axis at 739 Apartments
739 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, elevator, game room, and shuffleboard. Located close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
Fairpark
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Arcadia Heights
1 Unit Available
2530 E Blaine Ave
2530 Blaine Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,336
2500 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2500 Sq. Ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westpointe
1 Unit Available
1855 W Mojave Dr
1855 Mojave Drive, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2336 sqft
This single family home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in 2336 sqft. 1 car garage, evap cooler and window AC included. The upper level has the kitchen, a living room, 2 bedrooms and a continental full bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
131 S 1000 E Apt 29
131 1000 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
849 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in east Salt Lake. Laundry is on-site. Close to the University of Utah. Applicants must pass a credit/background/criminal and work history check.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
123 E 2nd Ave Apt 814
123 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1218 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent this 2 bed/2 bath condo in Canyon Road Towers. This condo has maple cabinets and a full appliance package in the updated kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
1264 E Westminster Ave
1264 Westminster Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 bath home in Sugar House. Great location offering shopping within walking distance. Easy access to I-15 and I-80. Sugar House park is right down the street. Huge 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Washer and dryer in the home.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Foothill Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
2139 E 1300 S
2139 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
Contemporary Retro Style Rambler - Duplex - Near University of Utah - New Paint and Carpet Upstairs - Oversized windows allow for natural light, large open rooms, and a functional floor plan is something uncommon in this neighborhood.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
115 S 1100 E #501
115 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,170
675 sqft
HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER CONDO AT ARLINGTON PLACE - AVAILABLE NOW! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,200 NOW $1,170 *MOVE IN READY* Arlington Place is a modern high-rise community located near the University of Utah, the Salt Lake Regional Medical Center,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Liberty
1 Unit Available
671 E Roosevelt Ave
671 Roosevelt Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
671 E Roosevelt Ave - This is a one of a kind home located just steps from Liberty Park. It has been beautifully updated with granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central City
1 Unit Available
544 South Denver St #2
544 Denver Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1182 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath Townhome in Gated Community by Trolley Square! - Town Home-2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, approx 1100 sq ft. Built in 2014, 2 car garage. Located in the Trolley Towns gated community in the heart of Salt Lake City.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonneville Hills
1 Unit Available
2331 Logan Way
2331 Logan Way, Salt Lake City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2030 sqft
Beautiful Salt Lake City Home - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $2,495 NOW $2,400 Highlight Features: - Partially Fenced Yard - Awesome Deck/Patio Area - Cozy Fireplace - Nearby Freeway Access - Bonus Room for Extra Storage - Large Backyard - Landscaping

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
159 W Broadway Apt 306
159 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
52 East 200 North - 2
52 200 North, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
1200 sqft
This is the unique downtown space you've been looking for. It is historic with a modern touch. This living space features refinished hardwood floors, original brass hardware on the doors, 11 foot ceilings, and a vintage fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
54 East 200 North - 2
54 200 North, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1400 sqft
This is a great living space! Historical character and charm meet new renovations. This downtown SLC apartment sits on the south bench of Capital Hill. It features hardwood and tile floors. Carpet in the bedroom/office.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
People's Freeway
1 Unit Available
1045 S 200 W
1045 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$955
671 sqft
Duplex located on a nice large yard with garage storage in the back. Convenient SLC location 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, with Washer and Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors and high ceilings. Front and back door entrances for your convinance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
861 Westminster Avenue
861 Westminster Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
: Upper level of newer duplex with all the charm and convenience of Sugarhouse. Bathroom, appliances, carpet and paint all new within last 6 yrs. Recently remodeled kitchen, formal living room, dining/family room,1 or possibly 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
365 W Reed Ave - 23
365 Reed Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
674 sqft
No cash up front security deposit! The Lofts at Reed welcome you home to spacious and open floor plans and beautiful city views.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
The Avenues
1 Unit Available
288 i Street
288 I Street, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1500 sqft
Fully Furnished Home in the Aves, Close to everything! - Three bedroom House built in 1910, in a great neighborhood in Salt Lake City the Historical District called The Avenues.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
East Central South
1 Unit Available
1201 E Emerson Avenue
1201 Emerson Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
This property is part of our deposit free program! This Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit has a great open layout. There is a bonus room at the back along with W/D hookups. The property has a fully fenced yard in back and a 2 car detached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Fairpark
1 Unit Available
572 N 1300 W
572 1300 West, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
This spacious home is located minutes from downtown in a quiet neighborhood. There is a large backyard, if you like to garden there is plenty of space to grow one like you always wanted.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rose Park
1 Unit Available
763 N Colorado St W
763 Colorado Street, Salt Lake City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1440 sqft
763 N Colorado St - *Income Restrictions Apply* Adorable home on a tree lined street with 5 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSalt Lake City 3 BedroomsSalt Lake City Accessible ApartmentsSalt Lake City Apartments with BalconySalt Lake City Apartments with Garage
Salt Lake City Apartments with GymSalt Lake City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSalt Lake City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSalt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Apartments with PoolSalt Lake City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Salt Lake City Cheap PlacesSalt Lake City Dog Friendly ApartmentsSalt Lake City Furnished ApartmentsSalt Lake City Luxury PlacesSalt Lake City Pet Friendly PlacesSalt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College