112 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT with pool

18 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$979
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
29 Units Available
North Cottonwood Heights
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
27 Units Available
Glendale
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Central City
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
10 Units Available
Central City
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
4 Units Available
East Central North
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,359
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
13 Units Available
People's Freeway
The Marq
1030 S 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,596
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1381 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour! Modern Townhomes, Finishes & Amenities The Marq offers an exclusive amenity collection, specifically curated for artisans and makers.
3 Units Available
Fairmont
The Vue at Sugar House Crossing
2120 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
Discover some sweet digs at Sugar House Crossing. Enjoy community amenities including the coffee bar, fire pit, trash valet, and even a car-charging station. Don't forget the pool!
10 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$945
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
4 Units Available
Gateway District
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Contact for Availability
East Central North
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Contact for Availability
Jordan Meadows
West Station Apartments
175 N Harold St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
907 sqft
A Downtown Salt Lake City community minutes from the airport, University of Utah and area shopping. The community features a hot tub, fitness center, community gardens and bike storage. Electric car charges provided.
8 Units Available
Fairpark
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.

4 Units Available
Jordan Meadows
1801 W 700 N
1801 700 North, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
825 sqft
Windsor Park has beautiful RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartments! We offer a spacious kitchen with all STAINLESS STEEL appliances, huge living room, BRAND NEW CARPET & VINYL, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, ALL FIXTURES ARE BRAND NEW, FULL-SIZE WASHER

1 Unit Available
Jordan Meadows
475 N Redwood Road #4
475 Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1530 sqft
475 N Redwood Road #4 Available 08/14/20 Conveniently located 3 Bedroom w/pool - (Currently occupied! Please call to schedule showings!!) Great three story townhome located at Wingate Village next to city park. Approximately 2 miles from downtown, .

1 Unit Available
Westminster
Irving Schoolhouse
1155 2100 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,355
883 sqft
This spacious and newly renovated Victorian style apartment comes with a new washer and dryer (in unit), refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. The complex is in the heart of Sugarhouse with Wholefoods across the street and Smiths around the corner.

1 Unit Available
East Central North
150 S 800 E Apt i2
150 800 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
**Promotional Price of $1,295 is for the first 2 month's of the lease agreement.

1 Unit Available
The Avenues
123 E. Second Avenue #P1
123 2nd Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Condo in Downtown Salt Lake - Amazing views of City Creek canyon, the Capitol Building, and downtown Salt Lake from this top floor high rise penthouse. The location is unbeatable.

1 Unit Available
Poplar Grove
1557 West 200 South
1557 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
680 sqft
This is a self showing property through Rently. Rent $850, Base Deposit $1000 ($850 is refundable). Deposit to Hold $650 ($500 applies toward Base Deposit. Available 7/7/2020.

1 Unit Available
East Central North
710 E. 200 S. #4b
710 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful downtown condo for rent! - Large 1 BR 1 Bath Condo in "the Stansbury" with a relaxing balcony and panoramic views of the downtown skyline and Wasatch mountains. Nicely remodeled unit. Nice open updated kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
268 S State St
268 State Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2086 sqft
This executive penthouse offers amazing private patio views of The Gallivan Center to the West and a private/shared rooftop garden to the East. Fantastic open layout with natural light filling every room.

1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
438 North Center Street Apt 205 - 1
438 Center Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Available July 1. This is a small, quiet condo complex located a few blocks north of the LDS Conference Center and just west of the capitol building in a charming historic neighborhood. It is in the Marmalade area of downtown.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
48 W 300 S
48 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The American Towers has unmatched amenities. NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET AND NEW TILE IN ENTRY, KITCHEN AND BATHS. This is a hard to find one bedroom in the towers and the 20th floor provides great views to the southwest.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Salt Lake City
44 W 300 S
44 West Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 44 W 300 S in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Salt Lake City Rent Report. Salt Lake City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Salt Lake City rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Salt Lake City rent trends were flat over the past month

Salt Lake City rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salt Lake City stand at $877 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. Salt Lake City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.0%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Salt Lake City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Salt Lake City has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Salt Lake City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Salt Lake City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Salt Lake City remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Salt Lake City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Salt Lake City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

