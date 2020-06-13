Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Salt Lake City, UT with balcony

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Central City
7 Units Available
Barbara Worth
326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community has designer features and is in walking distance to a slew of amenities. Located close to City Creek Center and Tax Station. Units are one- or two-bedroom.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Central City
7 Units Available
Lotus
338 E South Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly luxury apartment units feature large bedrooms and spacious walk-in closets. Relaxing on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub. Within proximity of I-15, I-80 and the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$904
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sugar House
28 Units Available
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,195
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central City
8 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,211
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Park Capitol
215 N Main St, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1072 sqft
Modern apartments located on Capitol Hill in downtown. Units have contemporary kitchens, private balconies and gas fireplaces. Located close to Memory Grove and a dog park, as well as shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gateway District
6 Units Available
Citifront Apartments
641 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1081 sqft
1-3 bedroom units feature central air conditioning, private balconies and washer/dryer combo. Residents also have access to a fully equipped business center with high-speed internet, bikes, swimming pool and pet park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
East Central North
3 Units Available
Braxton at Trolley Square
727 E 600 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,389
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to luxury living downtown! Located across the street from Trolley Square shopping center, convenience doesnt get better than this! Our community is close to everything shopping, public transportation, freeway access and other main roads.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
Sugarhouse Park
6 Units Available
21 and View
1339 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,599
1057 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1187 sqft
21&View is situated on the most convenient and scenic corner in Sugar House, Utah. This new lifestyle development contains an exciting collection of 29 spacious apartments and two signature office / retail spaces.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Avenues
5 Units Available
The Covey
239 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
730 sqft
Downtown Salt Lake City, within walking distance to City Creek Center. Short drive to numerous parks. Apartments offer 10-foot ceilings, private patio/balcony and wood-style flooring. Studio to two-bedroom units. On-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Downtown Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Prana
255 W 800 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1140 sqft
Luxurious units have private patios, washer and dryer, and high-end finishes. Located just minutes from Salt Palace Convention Center, Vivint Smart Home Arena and Gallivan Center. Community features professional management and online maintenance requests.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Westminster
3 Units Available
Sugar House Apartments
2057 S 1200 E, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1058 sqft
Located in the historic Sugar House neighborhood, close to Fairmont Parks. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour gym, elevator, fire pit, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated October 30 at 09:22pm
$
East Central South
3 Units Available
Nexus on 9th
932 E 900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1170 sqft
Nexus on 9th, a premier residential community which blends the best elements of refinement and comfort.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated May 16 at 12:40pm
East Central North
Contact for Availability
Seven65 Lofts
765 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
790 sqft
The modern comfort of the Seven65 Lofts come complete with on-site laundry, hardwood floors, dishwashers, and outdoor spaces. There are many amenities as part of the community including a pool, gym, business center, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Central City
82 Units Available
Quattro
385 S 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,420
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Quattro includes the subtle details which challenge the norm and excite the senses.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Fairmont
Contact for Availability
Wilmington Flats
1235 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$993
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,392
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1130 sqft
Opened in spring 2015, Wilmington Flats is a modern and livable apartment community in the center of Salt Lake City's vibrant Sugar House neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 03:34pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
2 Units Available
Axis at 739 Apartments
739 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, elevator, game room, and shuffleboard. Located close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Fairpark
8 Units Available
644 City Station
644 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1337 sqft
One, two and three bedroom floor plan units are spacious with granite countertops, high ceilings and black energy-efficient appliances. Community has a bike repair center and Amazon Hub package lockers.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
150 S 800 E Apt H1
150 800 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo close to the university and the all the amenities of down town! Just a short distance to trax, I-15 and I-80.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Gateway District
1 Unit Available
5 S 500 W #1004
5 500 West, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Furnished 10th floor Condo. Secure, quiet & very well-maintained. in vibrant, downtown Salt Lake. Offers a great lifestyle. Great views from your covered private balcony. Fifth floor walkout to garden deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Central North
1 Unit Available
131 S 1000 E Apt 29
131 1000 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
849 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in east Salt Lake. Laundry is on-site. Close to the University of Utah. Applicants must pass a credit/background/criminal and work history check.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Salt Lake City, UT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Salt Lake City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

