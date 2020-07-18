Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful Home in Amazing Location! - 3334 South 3130 East, SLC Utah -



$1,695 /month,



1700 Square Feet,

3 Bedrooms,

1.5 Bathrooms,



1 Car Garage as well as long driveway for parking,

Fully Fenced Backyard,



Large Living Room & Dining Room,

Beautiful Hardwood Floors,

Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,

Washer / Dryer Hookups,

Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,

Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,



Great access to Downtown and University of Utah,



Tenants are responsible for All Utilities,



Lease Term 12 Months w/ Option to Renew,



Rent $1,695.00

Security Deposit $1,600 with $1,300 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant,

Credit/Criminal Checks,



1 pet allowed w/ $400 pet deposit and $50 in pet rent per month,



Available July 8, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



