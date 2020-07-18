All apartments in Millcreek
Home
/
Millcreek, UT
/
3334 South 3130 East
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3334 South 3130 East

3334 3130 East · No Longer Available
Location

3334 3130 East, Millcreek, UT 84109
East Millcreek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful Home in Amazing Location! - 3334 South 3130 East, SLC Utah -

$1,695 /month,

1700 Square Feet,
3 Bedrooms,
1.5 Bathrooms,

1 Car Garage as well as long driveway for parking,
Fully Fenced Backyard,

Large Living Room & Dining Room,
Beautiful Hardwood Floors,
Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,
Washer / Dryer Hookups,
Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,
Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,

Great access to Downtown and University of Utah,

Tenants are responsible for All Utilities,

Lease Term 12 Months w/ Option to Renew,

Rent $1,695.00
Security Deposit $1,600 with $1,300 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,

1 pet allowed w/ $400 pet deposit and $50 in pet rent per month,

Available July 8, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This property is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

(RLNE3732526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 South 3130 East have any available units?
3334 South 3130 East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Millcreek, UT.
What amenities does 3334 South 3130 East have?
Some of 3334 South 3130 East's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 South 3130 East currently offering any rent specials?
3334 South 3130 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 South 3130 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 South 3130 East is pet friendly.
Does 3334 South 3130 East offer parking?
Yes, 3334 South 3130 East offers parking.
Does 3334 South 3130 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 South 3130 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 South 3130 East have a pool?
No, 3334 South 3130 East does not have a pool.
Does 3334 South 3130 East have accessible units?
No, 3334 South 3130 East does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 South 3130 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 South 3130 East has units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 South 3130 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 South 3130 East does not have units with air conditioning.
