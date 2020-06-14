Apartment List
/
UT
/
millcreek
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millcreek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:00pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1349 E Mariposa Ave
1349 East Mariposa Avenue, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2916 sqft
This gorgeous Mill Creek rambler is fully loaded. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with large island and space for a dining table. The home has 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and tons of bonus space.
Results within 1 mile of Millcreek
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
$
Beacon Heights
55 Units Available
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,159
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1089 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
177 E Helm Ave #B
177 East Helm Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Salt Lake Condo Now Available - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has been recently updated. It is located on the lower level of a two-story condo building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Taylorsville North
1 Unit Available
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Nibley
1 Unit Available
770 E Stratford
770 Stratford Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
875 sqft
Salt Lake City 2 Bedroom Duplex - Highlight Features: - Hardwood Floors - Located in Quiet Neighborhood - Partially Fenced Yard - Near Golf Course & Freeway Access 2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom - 875 sq.ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
3708 McCall Street East - 4
3708 South Mc Call Street, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
This absolutely beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom is available now for rent! Everything has been updated from the stainless steel appliances in the gorgeous modern kitchen to the fantastic laminate flooring throughout! Rent includes water, sewer, and

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Beacon Heights
1 Unit Available
2012 South 2500 East - 2
2012 2500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
Available May 1. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located on a quiet street in a desirable Foothill neighborhood at 2012 South 2500 East in Salt Lake City. -Close to U of U, I-80, shopping, restaurants, and trails.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
24 E Hanauer Place
24 Hanauer Place, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1685 sqft
24 E Hanauer Place - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has extra space to enjoy! This home offers an amazing open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room, vaulted ceilings, and amazing kitchen space! The French doors, in
Results within 5 miles of Millcreek
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Salt Lake City
15 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$1,025
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
City Guide for Millcreek, UT

"In Utah, there are no bad things in the water there. It's just smooth, really beautiful." - Steve Guttenberg

Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.

Having trouble with Craigslist Millcreek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Millcreek, UT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millcreek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Millcreek 1 BedroomsMillcreek 2 BedroomsMillcreek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMillcreek 3 BedroomsMillcreek Accessible ApartmentsMillcreek Apartments with Balcony
Millcreek Apartments with GarageMillcreek Apartments with GymMillcreek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMillcreek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMillcreek Apartments with Parking
Millcreek Apartments with PoolMillcreek Apartments with Washer-DryerMillcreek Dog Friendly ApartmentsMillcreek Furnished ApartmentsMillcreek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Millcreek

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College