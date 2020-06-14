103 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT with hardwood floors
"In Utah, there are no bad things in the water there. It's just smooth, really beautiful." - Steve Guttenberg
Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Millcreek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.