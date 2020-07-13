/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM
165 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
3 Units Available
Millcreek
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$855
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
25 Units Available
Millcreek
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
High Point
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1589 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
5 Units Available
Millcreek
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
3 Units Available
Millcreek
Elmwood
4320 S 700 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to I-15 and Trax. Units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwashers. Community has lush landscaping, picnic areas and recreational activities for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Millcreek
3334 South 3130 East
3334 3130 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Beautiful Home in Amazing Location! - 3334 South 3130 East, SLC Utah - $1,695 /month, 1700 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4066 South 1400 East
4066 1400 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1285 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This cozy one level home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located in the heart of Holladay. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,285 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
3270 South 2700 East
3270 2700 East, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This phenomenal fully remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-215, I-80 and Tanner Park.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
2362 Lakeview Drive
2362 Lakeview Drive, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2821 sqft
This home is an absolute MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom plus office is the perfect home in a beautiful neighborhood! You will fall in love with everything this home has to offer! Stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas range, wall oven with
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
335 E. Woodlake Drive
335 Woodlake Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Beautiful, Huge 2 bedroom apartment on the Top floor. HUGE balcony with storage and tons of closet space. Large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful views in a beautiful gated community.
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4340 South Highland Drive
4340 Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
**Check out our 3D Virtual Tour of this property by clicking the link: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1156 E 3300 S Apt 217
1156 3300 South, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1143 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Brickyard Plaza, I-80 and Sugarhouse Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 2
Results within 1 mile of Millcreek
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
Cottonwood Creek Estates
309 E 4500 S, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek Estates in Murray. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
5 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
25 Units Available
Spring Country
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Millcreek
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
46 Units Available
Beacon Heights
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1089 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
60 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
