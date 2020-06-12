/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT


Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Millcreek
9 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,


Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!


Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.


Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.


Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Millcreek
18 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.


Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Elmwood
4320 S 700 E, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
920 sqft
Great location, close to I-15 and Trax. Units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwashers. Community has lush landscaping, picnic areas and recreational activities for residents.


Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Canyon Rim
1 Unit Available
2037 E Lee Way Cir
2037 Lee Way Circle, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1020 sqft
2 Bd 1.5 Bath Duplex in Milcreek - 2 Level Duplex with 1 Car Garage in Milcreek. Great Location Near Shopping and Free Way. Main Level: Living Room with Coat Closet and Entrance to 1 Car Garage. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Dining Area.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1060 Quail Park Dr.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3436 S. Brookview Ln.
3436 S Brook View Ln, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1782 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3436 S.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
335 E. Woodlake Drive
335 Woodlake Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Beautiful, Huge 2 bedroom apartment on the Top floor. HUGE balcony with storage and tons of closet space. Large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful views in a beautiful gated community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Canyon Rim
1 Unit Available
1711 E Gregson Ave
1711 E Gregson Ave, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
*Move in special! $300 off first month's rent OAC!* Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath house in Sugar house. Updated with hardwood and tile throughout. Minutes from I-80 and only a short drive to the canyons. Washer/dryer included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Canyon Rim
1 Unit Available
2261 1/2 E 3205 South
2261 1/2 E 3205 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
2261.5 E. 3205 S. - Cozy 2 bedroom, ground level in 4 plex. No pets or smokers. Must have good credit and references. Call office to get code on keybox to see at 801-272-8405. Then go to preceptproperty.com to fill out leasing application.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.
Results within 1 mile of Millcreek


Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.


Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.


Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Salt Lake City
29 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.


Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.


Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Taylorsville East
8 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.


Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Spring Country
20 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.


Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm

Beacon Heights
54 Units Available
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1089 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.


Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm

South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.


Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm

Murray Northeast
48 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
