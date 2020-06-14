Apartment List
142 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT with garage

Millcreek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,036
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
High Point
1 Unit Available
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1430 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.

Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3436 S. Brookview Ln.
3436 S Brook View Ln, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1782 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome in Excellent Location! - 3436 S.

Millcreek
1 Unit Available
822 E Apple Park Pl
822 Apple Park Way, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
4 Bed 3 Bath home in Great Neighborhood - Clean and beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood with total backyard privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Great yard, front porch and 2 car garage.

Canyon Rim
1 Unit Available
2037 E Lee Way Cir
2037 Lee Way Circle, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1020 sqft
2 Bd 1.5 Bath Duplex in Milcreek - 2 Level Duplex with 1 Car Garage in Milcreek. Great Location Near Shopping and Free Way. Main Level: Living Room with Coat Closet and Entrance to 1 Car Garage. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Dining Area.

Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.

Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1349 E Mariposa Ave
1349 East Mariposa Avenue, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2916 sqft
This gorgeous Mill Creek rambler is fully loaded. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with large island and space for a dining table. The home has 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and tons of bonus space.
Results within 1 mile of Millcreek
Spring Country
18 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
South Salt Lake City
4 Units Available
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,024
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience downtown living with convenient and relaxing apartment amenities, including faux hardwood floors, marble bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Property features attached one- and two-car garages and professional management. Near Murray Park and State Street.

South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
3489 S 500 E
3489 S 500 E, South Salt Lake, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3200 sqft
Great New 5 bedroom 3 bathroom Home - This is a must see beautiful new 3200 sq ft home featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage and an open floor plan. Washer & dryer included. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. No pets.

South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
318 Park Creeke Ln (3060 S)
318 E Park Creeke Ln, South Salt Lake, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
318 Park Creeke Ln (3060 S) Available 07/01/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom in Salt Lake City! - Come see this awesome 3 bedroom plus Den in Salt Lake City! This home is definitely worth seeing in person! The home includes a great backyard, lots of living

Village East
1 Unit Available
2815 Wanda Way
2815 Wanda Way, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
3350 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage storage shed. - Very Large well taken care of home in Holiday. Long Term lease available. Link to self showings. https://homes.rently.

Boulevard Upland
1 Unit Available
4822 S. Bron breck St.
4822 Bron Breck Street, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3821 sqft
Beautiful Holladay Rambler with Incredible views! - High east Holladay Rambler w/Valley & Sunset views from 2 decks! Quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms. 2 car garage. No smoking, no pets.

Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
777 E. Arrowhead Ln
777 East Arrowhead Lane, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2289 sqft
Stunning Home in Excellent Location! - 777 E.
Results within 5 miles of Millcreek
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Millcreek, UT

"In Utah, there are no bad things in the water there. It's just smooth, really beautiful." - Steve Guttenberg

Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.

Having trouble with Craigslist Millcreek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Millcreek, UT

Millcreek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

