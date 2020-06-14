142 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT with garage
Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.
Millcreek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.