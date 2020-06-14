142 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT with garage

"In Utah, there are no bad things in the water there. It's just smooth, really beautiful." - Steve Guttenberg

Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.

