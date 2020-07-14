Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill guest parking playground

Elmwood Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT



Leave the hustle and bustle behind you and retreat to a beautiful, tranquil setting at Elmwood Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our convenient Salt Lake City location puts you in the heart of serenity and security and is the perfect place to call home! Close to I-15 and TRAX, Elmwood Apartments gives you convenience and comfort! This first class experience is waiting for you in this top Utah Apartment Community.



Salt Lake City's Top Apartment Complex offers 1 and 2, one-of-a-kind floor plans were thoughtfully designed to suit your every need! There are several valuable amenities to appreciate day to day such as, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, air conditioning, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, washer and dryer hookups in units and much, much more!



At Elmwood Apartments you can feel at ease with the professional and responsive staff members! Besides safety and security we offer a wide array of fun and recreation. Enjoy yourself in the picnic areas surrounded by beautiful landscaping. The kids will enjoy the playground while you are relaxing on your private balcony. We pride ourselves in ensuring only the best in apartment living. Come see why Elmwood Apartment Community is your first choice to call home. Let us show you around!