Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Elmwood

4320 S 700 E · (669) 236-6208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4320 S 700 E, Millcreek, UT 84107
Millcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 22 · Avail. Sep 7

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 18 · Avail. Sep 7

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elmwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
guest parking
playground
Elmwood Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT

Leave the hustle and bustle behind you and retreat to a beautiful, tranquil setting at Elmwood Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our convenient Salt Lake City location puts you in the heart of serenity and security and is the perfect place to call home! Close to I-15 and TRAX, Elmwood Apartments gives you convenience and comfort! This first class experience is waiting for you in this top Utah Apartment Community.

Salt Lake City's Top Apartment Complex offers 1 and 2, one-of-a-kind floor plans were thoughtfully designed to suit your every need! There are several valuable amenities to appreciate day to day such as, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, air conditioning, dishwashers, private patios and balconies, washer and dryer hookups in units and much, much more!

At Elmwood Apartments you can feel at ease with the professional and responsive staff members! Besides safety and security we offer a wide array of fun and recreation. Enjoy yourself in the picnic areas surrounded by beautiful landscaping. The kids will enjoy the playground while you are relaxing on your private balcony. We pride ourselves in ensuring only the best in apartment living. Come see why Elmwood Apartment Community is your first choice to call home. Let us show you around!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Move-in Fees: $249 Admin fee (non- refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered parking $25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elmwood have any available units?
Elmwood has 3 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elmwood have?
Some of Elmwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elmwood currently offering any rent specials?
Elmwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elmwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Elmwood is pet friendly.
Does Elmwood offer parking?
Yes, Elmwood offers parking.
Does Elmwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elmwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elmwood have a pool?
No, Elmwood does not have a pool.
Does Elmwood have accessible units?
No, Elmwood does not have accessible units.
Does Elmwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elmwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Elmwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elmwood has units with air conditioning.
