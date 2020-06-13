/
3 bedroom apartments
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
874 East Angelina Court
874 Angelina Avenue, Millcreek, UT
Comfortable 4 Bedroom home in Millcreek area. The carpet was replaced in 2018.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
2274 4 Woods Circle
2274 E Four Woods Cir, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
There is no better location than this East Side property. This beautiful property is located in a quiet cul-de-dac on the East side in the city of Millcreek near the new Olympus High School.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
295 East Hill Avenue
295 E Hill Ave, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Come and see our remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment (unit 12). The complex is being updated inside and out. Nice, bright and clean with loaded kitchen and fireplace. Washer & dryer hookups. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
822 E Apple Park Pl
822 Apple Park Way, Millcreek, UT
4 Bed 3 Bath home in Great Neighborhood - Clean and beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood with total backyard privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Great yard, front porch and 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
3388 santa rosa dr
3388 Santa Rosa Drive, Millcreek, UT
Available 07/01/20 Millcreek home for rent! - Property Id: 287435 Beautiful home for rent in desirable Millcreek area. Great neighborhood. Across the street from REI. Big backyard. Close to Skyline High school. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Olympus
1 Unit Available
4650 S Deer Creek Rd
4650 South Deer Creek Road, Millcreek, UT
Newly remodeled home in Millcreek for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This gorgeous home has been fully remodeled from top to bottom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1349 E Mariposa Ave
1349 East Mariposa Avenue, Millcreek, UT
This gorgeous Mill Creek rambler is fully loaded. It has a beautifully updated kitchen with large island and space for a dining table. The home has 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and tons of bonus space.
Results within 1 mile of Millcreek
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Taylorsville East
68 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Spring Country
19 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1117 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard Upland
1 Unit Available
4822 S. Bron breck St.
4822 Bron Breck Street, Holladay, UT
Beautiful Holladay Rambler with Incredible views! - High east Holladay Rambler w/Valley & Sunset views from 2 decks! Quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms. 2 car garage. No smoking, no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
777 E. Arrowhead Ln
777 East Arrowhead Lane, Murray, UT
Stunning Home in Excellent Location! - 777 E.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184
832 Three Fountains Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedroom Townhome at Three Fountains in Murray - This Spacious Townhome in the Well Groomed Three Fountains - Cottonwood Community is Ready for Move In. 3000 Square Feet of Recently Remodeled Living Space. The 4 Bedrooms and 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village East
1 Unit Available
2815 Wanda Way
2815 Wanda Way, Holladay, UT
5 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage storage shed. - Very Large well taken care of home in Holiday. Long Term lease available. Link to self showings. https://homes.rently.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
318 Park Creeke Ln (3060 S)
318 E Park Creeke Ln, South Salt Lake, UT
318 Park Creeke Ln (3060 S) Available 07/01/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom in Salt Lake City! - Come see this awesome 3 bedroom plus Den in Salt Lake City! This home is definitely worth seeing in person! The home includes a great backyard, lots of living
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4405 S 2700 E
4405 2700 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2222 sqft
4405 S 2700 E Available 07/01/20 ** Dog Friendly Property** Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. - Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in Holladay. Well cared for exterior spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Beacon Heights
1 Unit Available
2012 South 2500 East - 2
2012 2500 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1250 sqft
Available May 1. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located on a quiet street in a desirable Foothill neighborhood at 2012 South 2500 East in Salt Lake City. -Close to U of U, I-80, shopping, restaurants, and trails.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Nibley
1 Unit Available
2462 South 900 East
2462 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1622 sqft
Come home to this welcoming 3 bed/1 bath bungalow located directly across from Forest Dale Golf Course! Featuring new carpet, new flooring, new paint, newer windows and doors this home is charming and fresh! The kitchen with granite countertops
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
24 E Hanauer Place
24 Hanauer Place, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1685 sqft
24 E Hanauer Place - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has extra space to enjoy! This home offers an amazing open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room, vaulted ceilings, and amazing kitchen space! The French doors, in
Results within 5 miles of Millcreek
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Gateway District
37 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1299 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
