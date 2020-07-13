Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station, making commuting through Salt Lake a breeze! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center, Target, and Costco to allow for convenience in the day-to-day. A little closer to home, Meadowbrook Station provides a swimming pool with sundeck and spa, bike racks, controlled access, 24-hour fitness center, and dog park with watering station. Each apartment home comes with washer and dryer connections, fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry. Find comfort and modern living at Meadowbrook Station Apartments! Please call us for an appointment today!