Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:32 PM

Meadowbrook Station

Open Now until 6pm
3994 S Howick St · (401) 216-1822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT 84107
Millcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B331 · Avail. now

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit A115 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Unit A410 · Avail. now

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B206 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit A304 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit B219 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,537

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meadowbrook Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station, making commuting through Salt Lake a breeze! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center, Target, and Costco to allow for convenience in the day-to-day. A little closer to home, Meadowbrook Station provides a swimming pool with sundeck and spa, bike racks, controlled access, 24-hour fitness center, and dog park with watering station. Each apartment home comes with washer and dryer connections, fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry. Find comfort and modern living at Meadowbrook Station Apartments! Please call us for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: See website
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Parking Garage and Surface Lot available. Contact the Leasing Office for more information on our parking policies. We have rentable underground parking. We have free parking outside the apartments.
Storage Details: Some units have storage on the balcony. We have additional storage in parking garage for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meadowbrook Station have any available units?
Meadowbrook Station has 7 units available starting at $1,186 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Meadowbrook Station have?
Some of Meadowbrook Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meadowbrook Station currently offering any rent specials?
Meadowbrook Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meadowbrook Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Meadowbrook Station is pet friendly.
Does Meadowbrook Station offer parking?
Yes, Meadowbrook Station offers parking.
Does Meadowbrook Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meadowbrook Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meadowbrook Station have a pool?
Yes, Meadowbrook Station has a pool.
Does Meadowbrook Station have accessible units?
Yes, Meadowbrook Station has accessible units.
Does Meadowbrook Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meadowbrook Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Meadowbrook Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meadowbrook Station has units with air conditioning.
