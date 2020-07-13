Amenities
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station, making commuting through Salt Lake a breeze! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center, Target, and Costco to allow for convenience in the day-to-day. A little closer to home, Meadowbrook Station provides a swimming pool with sundeck and spa, bike racks, controlled access, 24-hour fitness center, and dog park with watering station. Each apartment home comes with washer and dryer connections, fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry. Find comfort and modern living at Meadowbrook Station Apartments! Please call us for an appointment today!