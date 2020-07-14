All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Preston Hollow

4150 S 300 E · (650) 273-9661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT 84107
Millcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 825 · Avail. now

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 823 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 738 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,408

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 931 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 928 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preston Hollow.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
volleyball court
Welcome to Preston Hollow, Murrays best kept secret! One step on our community and you will immediately discover why our residents move in and never to leave! We offer superior service, exceptional amenities, spacious one and two bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, lofty 9-14 ft ceilings, walk in closets, private balcony/patio, washer/dryer hook ups, central air, and free wifi throughout our astonishing clubhouse. Centrally located only minutes from I-15, I-80 and TRAX stations, getting around town is easy. \n\nAt Preston Hollow Apartments we believe in luxury! We pride ourselves on ensuring residents only the best in apartment living, from our convenient 24 hour fitness center to our tranquil and luxurious pool, value and service is waiting for you. Play a match on our sanded volleyball court, or simply take a stroll through our gorgeous courtyards to take in the amazing mountain views. \n\nOur property is a pet lovers dream! We proudly accept both cats and dogs into our community with no weight limit. The expansive grounds offer numerous areas to walk your dog, or enjoy an afternoon stroll with your furry friends at many of the nearby parks. \n\nYou will find Preston Hollow amongst the finest apartments in Salt Lake City, Utah. Live the life youve always wanted!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $199
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions, no weight restrictions.
Parking Details: 1 assigned covered parking per apartment, ample uncovered guest parking.
Storage Details: We have single car detached garages available, some use as storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preston Hollow have any available units?
Preston Hollow has 24 units available starting at $1,033 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Preston Hollow have?
Some of Preston Hollow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preston Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Preston Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Preston Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Preston Hollow offers parking.
Does Preston Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Preston Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Preston Hollow has a pool.
Does Preston Hollow have accessible units?
No, Preston Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does Preston Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preston Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does Preston Hollow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Preston Hollow has units with air conditioning.
