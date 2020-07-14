Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table volleyball court

Welcome to Preston Hollow, Murrays best kept secret! One step on our community and you will immediately discover why our residents move in and never to leave! We offer superior service, exceptional amenities, spacious one and two bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, lofty 9-14 ft ceilings, walk in closets, private balcony/patio, washer/dryer hook ups, central air, and free wifi throughout our astonishing clubhouse. Centrally located only minutes from I-15, I-80 and TRAX stations, getting around town is easy.



At Preston Hollow Apartments we believe in luxury! We pride ourselves on ensuring residents only the best in apartment living, from our convenient 24 hour fitness center to our tranquil and luxurious pool, value and service is waiting for you. Play a match on our sanded volleyball court, or simply take a stroll through our gorgeous courtyards to take in the amazing mountain views.



Our property is a pet lovers dream! We proudly accept both cats and dogs into our community with no weight limit. The expansive grounds offer numerous areas to walk your dog, or enjoy an afternoon stroll with your furry friends at many of the nearby parks.



You will find Preston Hollow amongst the finest apartments in Salt Lake City, Utah. Live the life youve always wanted!