164 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT
1 of 60
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 32
1 of 5
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 35
1 of 42
1 of 31
1 of 32
1 of 20
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 8
"In Utah, there are no bad things in the water there. It's just smooth, really beautiful." - Steve Guttenberg
Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.
Having trouble with Craigslist Millcreek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Millcreek that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.