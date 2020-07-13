/
apartments with pool
103 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT with pool
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
25 Units Available
Millcreek
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Beautiful Quailbrook 2 Bedroom! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,200 NOW $1,175 Highlight Features: - Amazing Amenities - Walk In Closet - Quiet Neighborhood with Creeks and Ponds - Updated Flooring in Kitchen - Storage Space - 2 Community Pools -
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos
1042 Quail Vista Court, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
850 sqft
Quiet & Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in Holladay - A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Located in the Quiet and Well kept Quail Brook East Condominium Community.
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
335 E. Woodlake Drive
335 Woodlake Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Beautiful, Huge 2 bedroom apartment on the Top floor. HUGE balcony with storage and tons of closet space. Large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful views in a beautiful gated community.
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4340 South Highland Drive
4340 Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
**Check out our 3D Virtual Tour of this property by clicking the link: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1156 E 3300 S Apt 217
1156 3300 South, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1143 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Brickyard Plaza, I-80 and Sugarhouse Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 2
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1342 Lake Springs Ln
1342 Lake Springs Lane, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
2043 sqft
1342 Lake Springs Ln Available 08/07/20 Great Townhome with access to community pool and clubhouse - Townhome-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2008, 2043 finished sq. ft. (includes finished basement), 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Millcreek
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
5 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
27 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
25 Units Available
Spring Country
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
24 Units Available
Millcreek
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
46 Units Available
Beacon Heights
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1089 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.
60 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
12 Units Available
Taylorsville East
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$980
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
23 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
3 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
Studio
$640
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
237 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
614 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
18 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$979
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
23 Units Available
Murray Northeast
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$901
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
