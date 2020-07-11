/
apartments with washer dryer
123 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
3 Units Available
Millcreek
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$855
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
High Point
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1589 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
5 Units Available
Millcreek
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Olympus
4650 S Deer Creek Rd
4650 South Deer Creek Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2790 sqft
Newly remodeled home in Olympus Cove for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This gorgeous home has been fully remodeled from top to bottom.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
2362 Lakeview Drive
2362 Lakeview Drive, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2821 sqft
This home is an absolute MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom plus office is the perfect home in a beautiful neighborhood! You will fall in love with everything this home has to offer! Stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas range, wall oven with
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1172 Graystone Way
1172 E Graystone Way, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
1/2 MONTHS RENT FREE WITH SIGNED LEASE IN MAY! Looking for a quiet neighborhood with proximity to the heart of Sugarhouse? Let us introduce you to the newest walk-up product in Sugarhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
335 E. Woodlake Drive
335 Woodlake Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1010 sqft
Beautiful, Huge 2 bedroom apartment on the Top floor. HUGE balcony with storage and tons of closet space. Large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful views in a beautiful gated community.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4340 South Highland Drive
4340 Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
**Check out our 3D Virtual Tour of this property by clicking the link: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1156 E 3300 S Apt 217
1156 3300 South, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1143 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Brickyard Plaza, I-80 and Sugarhouse Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 2
Results within 1 mile of Millcreek
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
47 Units Available
Beacon Heights
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1089 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
3 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$985
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Millcreek
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
23 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$979
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Murray Northeast
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$901
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$969
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1361 sqft
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
Townhomes at Mountain Ridge
3570 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Near I-15, State Street and Harmony Park. Huge townhome units feature convenient amenities, including washer and dryer hook-ups, large open kitchen and enclosed patios for privacy. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and covered parking.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
Forest Dale
2730 South 1100 East
2730 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
792 sqft
Come view this wonderful 2-bedroom, 1- bath condo on the main level with updates throughout. Walk right in--no stairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood West
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
South Salt Lake City
3714 S Balmossie Dr
3714 Balmossie Drive, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1590 sqft
Fantastic town home within walking distance to Trax! End unit with a lots of windows and daylight throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage, vaulted ceilings, family room balcony, master bath, walk-in closet.
