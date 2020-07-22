/
east millcreek
182 Apartments for rent in East Millcreek, Millcreek, UT
Eastbrook Apartments
1735 E 3300 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and Nibley Park Golf Course. Smoke-free apartments feature deadbolt entry lock, large bedrooms, a balcony or patio space and large closets. Property features professional landscaping and convenient guest parking.
4042 S Splendor Cir
4042 Splendor Circle, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Home is available for move in 09/14/2020. This home is minutes away from multiple freeway entrances to get you anywhere in the Salt Lake Valley within 30 minutes.
Woodside at Holladay
1728 E Woodside Dr, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$885
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside at Holladay in Holladay. View photos, descriptions and more!
1269 East Ridgedale Lane
1269 East Ridgedale Lane, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
1269 East Ridgedale Lane Available 08/21/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Millcreek!! - Charming home in fantastic Millcreek area. Brick home includes modern kitchen, updated bathroom, hardwood floors along with warm and inviting paint tones.
3155 S Grace Street
3155 South Grace Street, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2242 sqft
3155 S Grace Street - Beautifully updated home located in Salt Lake City! This home is located minutes from the freeway, REI, Momentum Climbing and more shopping and restaurants. This home has beautiful hardwood floors, to new kitchen appliances.
2037 E Lee Way Cir
2037 Lee Way Circle, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1020 sqft
2 Bd 1.5 Bath Duplex in Milcreek - 2 Level Duplex with 1 Car Garage in Milcreek. Great Location Near Shopping and Free Way. Main Level: Living Room with Coat Closet and Entrance to 1 Car Garage. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Dining Area.
4822 S. Bron breck St.
4822 Bron Breck Street, Holladay, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3821 sqft
Beautiful Holladay Rambler with Incredible views! - High east Holladay Rambler w/Valley & Sunset views from 2 decks! Quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious rooms. 2 car garage. No smoking, no pets.
4650 S Deer Creek Rd
4650 South Deer Creek Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2790 sqft
Newly remodeled home in Olympus Cove for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This gorgeous home has been fully remodeled from top to bottom.
2220 E Murray Holladay Rd #150
2220 Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, UT
Studio
$800
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Partially Furnished Studio Condo - Amazing Amenities! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $895 NOW $800 Highlight Features - Partially Furnished - Hardwood Floors - Remodeled Bathroom - Awesome Community - Gas Fireplace Studio Condo - 1 Bathroom - 500 sq.
4340 S Highland Dr
4340 Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1039 sqft
This beautiful open floor plan condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread on 1028 Sq ft. Built in 2003, it offers all the conveniences of a modern building.
3160 Melbourne Street
3160 Melbourne Street, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2021 sqft
Delightful home in quiet area of Canyon Rim. Has room for large garden. and no pesticides have been used in the garden since present owner purchased property.
1156 E 3300 S Apt 217
1156 3300 South, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1143 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Brickyard Plaza, I-80 and Sugarhouse Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 2
2131 East Lambourne Avenue
2131 East Lambourne Avenue, Millcreek, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,245
2380 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $2,300 NOW $2,245 Located in sought after Millcreek area, this well maintained, updated property has a lot to offer Highlight Features: - Main Floor is cozy and updated - The brand new tankless water heater never runs out! -
4130 S 1500 E
4130 1500 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Charming 3bed/1bath near the best of Millcreek's urban and nature scenes! Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.
1761 E Edward Ave
1761 Edward Avenue, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
This adorable home is situated in a great neighborhood close to the freeway, shopping, dining and everything you need! It features hardwood floors throughout, ample cabinet space and large windows letting in lots of natural light.
959 E Austin Avenue
959 Austin Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
The interior of this home is nice, clean, neat and well cared for. Downstairs Unit. Nice large yard that the owners care for. Everything is in great condition. NO PETS. Assigned covered parking. Water, sewer, and trash is $80/mo.
4700 S WANDER LN
4700 Wander Lane, Holladay, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2130 sqft
Great Rental in the heart of Holladay. Best schools! Great location!
1211 E 2700 S # 12
1211 2700 South, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
East Point - Property Id: 230155 Remodeled large 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Dishwasher, air conditioning, gas fireplace, off street parking. Extra parking/storage available. Patio off one of the bedrooms. Close to shopping and freeway.
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1089 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Hawthorne
2852 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1457 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
