/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
125 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,036
713 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1172 Graystone Way
1172 E Graystone Way, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
1/2 MONTHS RENT FREE WITH SIGNED LEASE IN MAY! Looking for a quiet neighborhood with proximity to the heart of Sugarhouse? Let us introduce you to the newest walk-up product in Sugarhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
4220 S Highland Dr - 5
4220 S Highland Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$925
716 sqft
Beautiful renovated one bedroom apartment with brand new flooring, paint, and light fixtures throughout. New stainless steel kitchen appliances and personal washer and dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of Millcreek
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Beacon Heights
55 Units Available
Foothill Place
2260 S Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,159
735 sqft
Welcome to Foothill Place Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT. Our pet-friendly apartments offer one and two bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and extra storage space.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
4 Units Available
Brickstone Apartments on 33rd
220 E 3300 S, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,024
625 sqft
Location, Community, & Quality Living. It Starts Here! Welcome home to a beautiful community with comfortable apartment homes in Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 5 at 06:07pm
South Salt Lake City
5 Units Available
Sun River
1080 W 3300, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$840
237 sqft
Close to the Central Valley Golf Course and lots of employers. These comfortable apartments include some paid utilities and disability access, with oversized closets, updated interiors, and a relaxing heated outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Granger East
Contact for Availability
Village at Rivers Edge
1251 W Village Main St, West Valley City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
798 sqft
A pet-friendly community near the area's best amenities. Luxury apartments with walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, spa, pool, and playground. Light rail access.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
Glenbrooke Apts #
459 2700 South, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$945
725 sqft
Get the apartment price without apartment living. Located in one of the most up and coming areas in SLC. Glenbrooke offers nice clean spacious units that are very well taken care of.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Salt Lake City
1 Unit Available
177 E Helm Ave #B
177 East Helm Avenue, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
1 Bedroom Salt Lake Condo Now Available - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo has been recently updated. It is located on the lower level of a two-story condo building.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2190 Lake Street
2190 Lake Street, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
550 sqft
Super Sugarhouse Location. Very nice One Bedroom. Gas Log Fireplace with Mantel. Gas Range, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Outside Storage Unit. Covered Parking. Access to Clubhouse and Pool at Another Location. Pictures of similar apartment.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Spring Country
1 Unit Available
1309 Hidden Creek Court - B
1309 Hidden Creek Court, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Living is easy in this impressive, and updated residence. This units floor plan encompasses 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The tall ceilings create a bright and spacious atmosphere.
1 of 8
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1645 Parkway Avenue South
1645 Parkway Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
**Currently Occupied! Call to schedule a showing!** This Beautiful 1 Bedroom and Bath Basement Apartment is conveniently located in South Salt Lake City with easy freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Millcreek
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,440
691 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gateway District
21 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,245
689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Similar Pages
Millcreek 1 BedroomsMillcreek 2 BedroomsMillcreek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMillcreek 3 BedroomsMillcreek Accessible ApartmentsMillcreek Apartments with Balcony
Millcreek Apartments with GarageMillcreek Apartments with GymMillcreek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMillcreek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMillcreek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT