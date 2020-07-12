Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

215 Apartments for rent in Millcreek, UT with parking

Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Millcreek
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
East Millcreek
Eastbrook Apartments
1735 E 3300 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and Nibley Park Golf Course. Smoke-free apartments feature deadbolt entry lock, large bedrooms, a balcony or patio space and large closets. Property features professional landscaping and convenient guest parking.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$998
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
785 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
High Point
Calla Homes
930 E 3725 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1589 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, full service staff and regal atmosphere.\n\nIncredible 2 Bedroom Layout.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Millcreek
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
3 Units Available
Millcreek
Elmwood
4320 S 700 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to I-15 and Trax. Units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and dishwashers. Community has lush landscaping, picnic areas and recreational activities for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Millcreek
3334 South 3130 East
3334 3130 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Beautiful Home in Amazing Location! - 3334 South 3130 East, SLC Utah - $1,695 /month, 1700 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4066 South 1400 East
4066 1400 East, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1285 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This cozy one level home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located in the heart of Holladay. It offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 1,285 sq.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
3270 South 2700 East
3270 2700 East, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This phenomenal fully remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-215, I-80 and Tanner Park.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Beautiful Quailbrook 2 Bedroom! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,200 NOW $1,175 Highlight Features: - Amazing Amenities - Walk In Closet - Quiet Neighborhood with Creeks and Ponds - Updated Flooring in Kitchen - Storage Space - 2 Community Pools -

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1042 E Quail Vista Ct Unit H (4615 S) Quailbrook Condos
1042 Quail Vista Court, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
850 sqft
Quiet & Cozy 2 Bedroom Condo in Holladay - A Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Located in the Quiet and Well kept Quail Brook East Condominium Community.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
2362 Lakeview Drive
2362 Lakeview Drive, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2821 sqft
This home is an absolute MUST SEE! This 3 bedroom plus office is the perfect home in a beautiful neighborhood! You will fall in love with everything this home has to offer! Stainless steel appliances including 5 burner gas range, wall oven with

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1172 Graystone Way
1172 E Graystone Way, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
1/2 MONTHS RENT FREE WITH SIGNED LEASE IN MAY! Looking for a quiet neighborhood with proximity to the heart of Sugarhouse? Let us introduce you to the newest walk-up product in Sugarhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
1830 E. Gregson Avenue
1830 Gregson Avenue, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
1830 E. Gregson Avenue Available 07/17/20 1 Bedroom Bungalow in Millcreek - This Updated 1 Bedroom Mother-in-Law Bungalow is Ready for Move In.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Rim
2037 E Lee Way Cir
2037 Lee Way Circle, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1020 sqft
2 Bd 1.5 Bath Duplex in Milcreek - 2 Level Duplex with 1 Car Garage in Milcreek. Great Location Near Shopping and Free Way. Main Level: Living Room with Coat Closet and Entrance to 1 Car Garage. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Dining Area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1080 E. Quail Park Dr. #G - 1
1080 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
860 sqft
Garden level condominium in one of Salt Lake's best cared for communities. Extremely well designed two bedroom with master bath and another bathroom for guests. Laundry is private and includes shelves for additional storage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1
4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
860 sqft
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
3762 S. 1300 E.
3762 1300 East, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Millcreek 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fully update and adorable. Located in quaint Millcreek Township. So many updates. Covered carport. Fenced yard. Vaulted ceilings. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
4340 South Highland Drive
4340 Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
**Check out our 3D Virtual Tour of this property by clicking the link: https://my.matterport.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1156 E 3300 S Apt 217
1156 3300 South, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1143 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This stunning condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Brickyard Plaza, I-80 and Sugarhouse Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 2

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Millcreek
1342 Lake Springs Ln
1342 Lake Springs Lane, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
2043 sqft
1342 Lake Springs Ln Available 08/07/20 Great Townhome with access to community pool and clubhouse - Townhome-3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2008, 2043 finished sq. ft. (includes finished basement), 2 car garage.
City Guide for Millcreek, UT

"In Utah, there are no bad things in the water there. It's just smooth, really beautiful." - Steve Guttenberg

Millcreek sits pretty between Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake and Murray Life in this 41.7square mile township is ideal for those seeking to have a relaxed lifestyle after surviving another day at nearby Salt Lake City. Replete with modern homes, this place is a heaven for anyone that loves to meet nice people and enjoy a lot of time in the outdoors. At an average annual temperate of 54 degree Fahrenheit,residents also get to enjoy great climate all year round, picturesque scenery and great people--sounds like a good life to me.

Having trouble with Craigslist Millcreek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Millcreek, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Millcreek apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

