Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
903 DAKOTA ST
903 Dakota Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
903 Dakota Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great two bedroom cottage close to downtown. Beautiful hardwood floors and retro tile in kitchen and bathroom. Close to pearl, hemisphere park, walking trails, Alamo dome. Enclosed back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 903 DAKOTA ST have any available units?
903 DAKOTA ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 903 DAKOTA ST currently offering any rent specials?
903 DAKOTA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 DAKOTA ST pet-friendly?
No, 903 DAKOTA ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 903 DAKOTA ST offer parking?
No, 903 DAKOTA ST does not offer parking.
Does 903 DAKOTA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 DAKOTA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 DAKOTA ST have a pool?
No, 903 DAKOTA ST does not have a pool.
Does 903 DAKOTA ST have accessible units?
No, 903 DAKOTA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 903 DAKOTA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 DAKOTA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 DAKOTA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 DAKOTA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
