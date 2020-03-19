All apartments in San Antonio
7635 Spanish Wood
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

7635 Spanish Wood

7635 Spanish Wood · No Longer Available
Location

7635 Spanish Wood, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home in NW San Antonio - This home will be ready for immediate move in June 7, 2019. 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining and living area, family room & kitchen and a breakfast area. Smaller backyard due to the add on of the den. Two car garage w/auto opener. Close distance to Loop 1604 and shopping.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE3228239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7635 Spanish Wood have any available units?
7635 Spanish Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7635 Spanish Wood have?
Some of 7635 Spanish Wood's amenities include 24hr maintenance, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7635 Spanish Wood currently offering any rent specials?
7635 Spanish Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7635 Spanish Wood pet-friendly?
No, 7635 Spanish Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7635 Spanish Wood offer parking?
Yes, 7635 Spanish Wood offers parking.
Does 7635 Spanish Wood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7635 Spanish Wood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7635 Spanish Wood have a pool?
No, 7635 Spanish Wood does not have a pool.
Does 7635 Spanish Wood have accessible units?
No, 7635 Spanish Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 7635 Spanish Wood have units with dishwashers?
No, 7635 Spanish Wood does not have units with dishwashers.
