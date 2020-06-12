/
lakehills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Lakehills, TX📍
232 Redford Rd
232 Redford Rd, Lakehills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
Country living at it's finest! Spacious, bright, single-wide manufactured home on a large, wooded lot. Well appointed kitchen with separate dining. Washer and dryer convey. Large, open living area flooded with natural light from the secluded lot.
154 Deer Trail
154 Deer Trl, Lakehills, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
672 sqft
Charming country cottage with a private porch you will spend many hours enjoying! Modern, open living/kitchen/dining with vaulted ceilings and TONS of windows letting in the beautiful scenery of the surrounding woods.
466 OIL WELL RD
466 Oil Wl, Lakehills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
Updated 3/2 manufactured home in the Hill Country. Wood deck, fenced private yard & Storage Building. $1300.00 per month with $1300.00 security deposit. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. Verify room measurements.
312 LAKESIDE DR
312 Lakeside Dr, Lakehills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2720 sqft
Main house only for rent , 3 bedroom 2 bath with big porch , master bedroom upstair, quiet neighborhood , great view. sitting on 4 acres.
14010 Tyler Pt
14010 Tyler Point, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Valley Ranch rental opportunity. This well-maintained almost new, pet friendly property has a fenced in large easy to maintain backyard as well as a covered patio, Granite countertops, spacious kitchen and open living space.
7907 Blackhawk Pass
7907 Blackhawk Pass, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2385 sqft
~Beautiful 4 BR/2.
129 Tapatio Dr E
129 Tapatio Drive East, Kendall County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2095 sqft
VERY, VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOME COMPLETELY FURNISHED. AMAZING VIEWS! GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL PARKING. TAPATIO RESORT HAS GOLF, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS WITH MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lakehills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
Some of the colleges located in the Lakehills area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakehills from include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Universal City, Live Oak, and Boerne.