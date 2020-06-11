6 Apartments for rent in Kerrville, TX

/
1 Unit Available
1119 Nancy Beth Dr
1119 Nancy Beth Drive, Kerrville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Nice home for rent in great area, Home is a 3 bedroom/2 bath with fenced back yard. No pets allowed and no smoking. Rental is $1350 per month plus $1350 deposit. Lease of 12 months required .
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Bandera Hwy
1501 Bandera Highway, Kerrville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Emerald Cottages is a 55+ community that backs up to the Guadalupe River and located adjacent to River Point Assisted Living and across from Riverhill Country Club and Golf Course.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
999 Harper Lane
999 Harper Road, Kerrville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1539 sqft
Explore The Duffy III, the luxurious 1539 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, two-story home. This exquisite home comes with everything you need to turn a house into a home.
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Barbara Ann
1002 Barbara Ann Street, Kerrville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1543 sqft
New flooring and paint throughout this updated 3/2 family home. The breakfast room/nook off the kitchen could also be used as an office. Plenty of of storage throughout with walk-in closets in every bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
680
680 San Antonio Street, Kerr County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
998 sqft
MERIDIAN APARTMENTS SAN ANTONIO HAVE TO SUBLEASE DUE TO CHANGING COUNTRIES FOR WORK. 3RD FLOOR WITH GREAT VIEW
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
319 Cypress Estates Pkwy W
319 Cypress Estates Parkway West, Kerr County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
4000 sqft
This Mediterranean inspired design is truly one of a kind. Elegant custom built home w/Extraordinary Craftsmanship features custom doors & scrolled iron work, stone columns,Travertine tile, arched entryways & large windows.
