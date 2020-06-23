All apartments in San Antonio
7522 Spanish Dagger
7522 Spanish Dagger

7522 Spanish Dagger · No Longer Available
Location

7522 Spanish Dagger, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1465.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7522 Spanish Dagger have any available units?
7522 Spanish Dagger doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 7522 Spanish Dagger currently offering any rent specials?
7522 Spanish Dagger is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7522 Spanish Dagger pet-friendly?
Yes, 7522 Spanish Dagger is pet friendly.
Does 7522 Spanish Dagger offer parking?
Yes, 7522 Spanish Dagger offers parking.
Does 7522 Spanish Dagger have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7522 Spanish Dagger does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7522 Spanish Dagger have a pool?
No, 7522 Spanish Dagger does not have a pool.
Does 7522 Spanish Dagger have accessible units?
No, 7522 Spanish Dagger does not have accessible units.
Does 7522 Spanish Dagger have units with dishwashers?
No, 7522 Spanish Dagger does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7522 Spanish Dagger have units with air conditioning?
No, 7522 Spanish Dagger does not have units with air conditioning.
