Olmos Park - Great one story home sits in midtown San Antonio, close to the Pearl, shopping, great restaurants and downtown. Updated bath and homes original hardwood floors makes for the best of both worlds!
(RLNE5527365)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Elmwood have any available units?
710 Elmwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.