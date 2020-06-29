All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 710 Elmwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
710 Elmwood
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

710 Elmwood

710 Elmwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

710 Elmwood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Olmos Park - Great one story home sits in midtown San Antonio, close to the Pearl, shopping, great restaurants and downtown. Updated bath and homes original hardwood floors makes for the best of both worlds!

(RLNE5527365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Elmwood have any available units?
710 Elmwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 710 Elmwood currently offering any rent specials?
710 Elmwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Elmwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Elmwood is pet friendly.
Does 710 Elmwood offer parking?
No, 710 Elmwood does not offer parking.
Does 710 Elmwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Elmwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Elmwood have a pool?
No, 710 Elmwood does not have a pool.
Does 710 Elmwood have accessible units?
No, 710 Elmwood does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Elmwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Elmwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Elmwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Elmwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Aviator at Brooks
8010 Aeromedical Rd
San Antonio, TX 78235
Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Oak Hills Village
1847 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio