All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 710 E GRAYSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
710 E GRAYSON ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 E GRAYSON ST

710 East Grayson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

710 East Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
LARGE upstairs unit 2 blocks from the PEARL! Views from the front veranda and also from the 13 x 11 enclosed back porch. The apartments surround a New Orleans type courtyard. The fireplace in the Living Room adds to the charm. This is truly living in old world charm and elegance with hardwood floors and a formal dining room. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have any available units?
710 E GRAYSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E GRAYSON ST have?
Some of 710 E GRAYSON ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E GRAYSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
710 E GRAYSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E GRAYSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST offer parking?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have a pool?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have accessible units?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Citadel at Westpointe
438 Richland Hills Drive
San Antonio, TX 78245
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio