Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
267 Apartments for rent in Government Hil, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 711 E Carson in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1542 N ALAMO ST
1542 North Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom loft available at the Casa Blanca Lofts. Highly desirable location just minutes from The Pearl, Downtown, shopping and nightlife. Immaculate unit with an open layout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
1822 N OLIVE ST
1822 North Olive Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
640 sqft
Government Hill 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment - Very Cute....Government Hill one bedroom,one bath ready for immediate move in. Located just off Broadway and Grayson near the Pearl Brewery. Some pet restrictions apply. Stove and fridge included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1819 N Hackberry
1819 North Hackberry Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
**FURNITURE & ALL BILLS PAID** Contemporary living within walking distance and just a few blocks in front of The Pearl! Open floor plan downstairs. Both bedrooms upstairs with a small loft. Master bedroom is spacious and has a shower.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
938 E Josephine St
938 E Josephine St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1420 sqft
This 2 BR 2.5 BTH contemporary townhome has some of the best rootop views (nearly 360 degrees) in all of San Antonio. Located in the ever popular Pearl District, within walking distance of shops & dining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1227 WILLOW
1227 Willow Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
855 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom duplex in the Historic Government Hill area. Open living/dinning room combo, spacious kitchen +refrigerator stays, bedrooms are a good size. Washer & Dryer on property for tenant to use.
Results within 1 mile of Government Hil
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,439
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
The Baldwin
239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1195 sqft
Upscale community in the heart of Downtown featuring a swimming pools, fitness center and pet park. Units have stainless appliances, plank flooring and tile backsplash in the kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,348
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,337
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1160 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
19 Units Available
River House
122 Roy Smith St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,074
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1233 sqft
Right off I-35 and Highway 281. Luxury living. Pet-friendly. Shuffle board, pool, gym and garages available on-site. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
22 Units Available
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,304
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1090 sqft
Situated on the San Antonio River Walk. Urban apartments with chef-inspired kitchens in a community with a pool deck, rooftop lounge, fitness center and VIP party lounge. Residents enjoy direct access to water taxis.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
50 Units Available
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1107 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
33 Units Available
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1466 sqft
Located just east of Broadway on Brackenridge Avenue, Cortland Brackenridge combines the riches of urban living with the serenity of a park-like setting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$950
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1203 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic on Broadway
1915 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes in a pet-friendly community with bike storage, a coffee bar, and a 24-hour gym. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private patios, and walk-in closets. Close to downtown San Antonio.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
580 sqft
Newly Renovated! - Just around the corner from San Antonio College! Minutes from downtown! We offer fully upgrading apartments, new floors, countertops, designer fixtures, and new black appliance packages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$710
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rainfall shower heads and gas stove. Community amenities include laundry facilities, 24-hour fitness center, cabana and parking garage. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1418 BURNET ST
1418 Burnet Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1516 sqft
FANTASTIC 2/1 HOME WITH 1/1 CASITA - MINUTES FROM DOWNTON (RLNE5853037)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
305 E French Pl. ~ All Biils Paid 2
305 East French Place, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/02/20 Little Blue Bungalow - Property Id: 310266 This sweet bungalow has a light and airy feel. Lots of natural light, original Spanish tile in the living area and carpet in the bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2134 HAYS ST
2134 Hays Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1164 sqft
This home has hard wood floors and has a room upstairs that can be made into a bedroom for a play room. Large yard with storage building. All occupants over 18 must apply
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
144 CLAREMONT AVE
144 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1650 sqft
Built in 2017 rental home in sought after 78209 zip code. This beautiful rental home in Mahncke Park has all the bells and whistles you want. Stainless steel Energy Star appliances, as well as full-size new washer dryer, convey.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Nolan St #2
830 Nolan Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
740 sqft
DIGNOWITY HILL - Great 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Unit in Gorgeous Historic Victorian Building * Fantastic Location in Popular Dignowity Hill, Walking Distance to Restaurants & Shopping, Minutes to Downtown, River Walk, Southtown, Parks, & More *
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
519 N Monumental
519 North Monumental Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
City View, Furnished 1 BDR - Property Id: 113395 UTILITIES PAID!!! Short term OK. 2nd story 1 bdr apartment in historic home close to downtown! Fully furnished, new king bed, sectional, kitchen/dining area with awesome city skyline view.
