San Antonio, TX
6706 DRAGON FIRE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

6706 DRAGON FIRE

6706 Dragon Fire · No Longer Available
Location

6706 Dragon Fire, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath near Lackland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 DRAGON FIRE have any available units?
6706 DRAGON FIRE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6706 DRAGON FIRE currently offering any rent specials?
6706 DRAGON FIRE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 DRAGON FIRE pet-friendly?
No, 6706 DRAGON FIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6706 DRAGON FIRE offer parking?
Yes, 6706 DRAGON FIRE offers parking.
Does 6706 DRAGON FIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 DRAGON FIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 DRAGON FIRE have a pool?
No, 6706 DRAGON FIRE does not have a pool.
Does 6706 DRAGON FIRE have accessible units?
No, 6706 DRAGON FIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 DRAGON FIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 DRAGON FIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6706 DRAGON FIRE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6706 DRAGON FIRE does not have units with air conditioning.
