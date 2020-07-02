All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6147 ELM VALLEY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6147 ELM VALLEY DR
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

6147 ELM VALLEY DR

6147 Elm Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6147 Elm Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home near Randolph. Tile floor, appliances, washer dryer hookups. Ready for rent..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have any available units?
6147 ELM VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6147 ELM VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6147 ELM VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6147 ELM VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Flats at Oak Hills
7314 Oak Manor Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio