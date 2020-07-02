Rent Calculator
6147 ELM VALLEY DR
6147 ELM VALLEY DR
6147 Elm Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6147 Elm Valley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78242
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home near Randolph. Tile floor, appliances, washer dryer hookups. Ready for rent..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have any available units?
6147 ELM VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6147 ELM VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
6147 ELM VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6147 ELM VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6147 ELM VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6147 ELM VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
