434 Tiger Hills

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9045f0046 ---- This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom located in Northside ISD will be ready for July move in! Great space with separate dining room, eat in kitchen and 2 living areas. French doors lead into the private master bedroom. The master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms located upstairs. Great location and nice large backyard. Washer and dryer included. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Easy Commute To 151 Easy Commute To 1604 Easy Commute To 410 Game Room Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Spacious Backyard Two Car Garage Two Story