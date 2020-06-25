Rent Calculator
430 Dunning Avenue
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:14 PM
430 Dunning Avenue
430 Dunning Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
430 Dunning Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great updated property in the highland neighborhood close to highway and downtown on quite street.
Apply here today
https://rojosa.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have any available units?
430 Dunning Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 430 Dunning Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
430 Dunning Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Dunning Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue offer parking?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have a pool?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have accessible units?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Dunning Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Dunning Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
