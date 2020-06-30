All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

422 Amires Pl

422 Amires Place · No Longer Available
Location

422 Amires Place, San Antonio, TX 78237

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
AVAILABLE NOW! 3 Bedroom 1 bath duplex for lease! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 Bedroom 1 bath duplex for lease! This duplex offers tile throughout, and ceiling fans! Granite countertop in kitchen with stove/oven included! Washer/Dryer hookups are included and feature a fenced-in yard. Simply charming! Give us a call today!

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/b97522a0d6

Apply Here!: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=1da0020a-6383-4fd8-9442-75baf4f833a2&source=Website

The tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Amires Pl have any available units?
422 Amires Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Amires Pl have?
Some of 422 Amires Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Amires Pl currently offering any rent specials?
422 Amires Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Amires Pl pet-friendly?
No, 422 Amires Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 422 Amires Pl offer parking?
Yes, 422 Amires Pl offers parking.
Does 422 Amires Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Amires Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Amires Pl have a pool?
No, 422 Amires Pl does not have a pool.
Does 422 Amires Pl have accessible units?
No, 422 Amires Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Amires Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Amires Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

