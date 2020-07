Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park doorman 24hr gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court dog grooming area

Welcome to Contigo Westover Hills, formerly known as Tara Vista apartments! Located in Westover Hills of Northwest San Antonio, TX. We are proudly managed by Lincoln Property Company. Contigo Westover Hills offers newly renovated 1 to 2 bedroom apartment homes, so you can find the best home to fit your lifestyle. Check out our incredible amenities package including our newly renovated resident clubhouse, 24hr fitness center, dog park with washing station, and so much more! We love pets and welcome both cats and dogs. Scroll down to learn more!