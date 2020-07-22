415 Robinhood Place, San Antonio, TX 78209 Oak Park - Northwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This well maintained home in Alamo Heights ISD welcomes you with an open living area and beautiful wood floors throughout. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances. Spa like bath boasts cambria counters and pebble spa tile flooring. Laundry room includes Washer/Dryer. Spacious Backyard with Extra Storage Room. Over Sized Automatic Garage Attached.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 ROBINHOOD PL have any available units?
415 ROBINHOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.