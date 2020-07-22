All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

415 ROBINHOOD PL

415 Robinhood Place · No Longer Available
Location

415 Robinhood Place, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This well maintained home in Alamo Heights ISD welcomes you with an open living area and beautiful wood floors throughout. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances. Spa like bath boasts cambria counters and pebble spa tile flooring. Laundry room includes Washer/Dryer. Spacious Backyard with Extra Storage Room. Over Sized Automatic Garage Attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 ROBINHOOD PL have any available units?
415 ROBINHOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 ROBINHOOD PL have?
Some of 415 ROBINHOOD PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 ROBINHOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
415 ROBINHOOD PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 ROBINHOOD PL pet-friendly?
No, 415 ROBINHOOD PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 415 ROBINHOOD PL offer parking?
Yes, 415 ROBINHOOD PL offers parking.
Does 415 ROBINHOOD PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 ROBINHOOD PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 ROBINHOOD PL have a pool?
No, 415 ROBINHOOD PL does not have a pool.
Does 415 ROBINHOOD PL have accessible units?
No, 415 ROBINHOOD PL does not have accessible units.
Does 415 ROBINHOOD PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 ROBINHOOD PL does not have units with dishwashers.
