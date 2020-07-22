415 ROBINHOOD PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This well maintained home in Alamo Heights ISD welcomes you with an open living area and beautiful wood floors throughout. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen with gas cooking and stainless steel appliances. Spa like bath boasts cambria counters and pebble spa tile flooring. Laundry room includes Washer/Dryer. Spacious Backyard with Extra Storage Room. Over Sized Automatic Garage Attached.