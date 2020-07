Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly alarm system bike storage car wash area coffee bar dog grooming area dog park game room hot tub internet access

You will love the good life at Wiregrass at Stone Oak, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Stone Oak are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. Perfect for entertaining, every well-appointed home contains unique features like stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Beyond your door, our vibrant community is an extension of your home, offering a variety of extras to help you get the most out of every day, including a private patio and fitness center. Start with a personalized virtual tour, apply completely online, and benefit from our no-touch move-in process. Your perfect place is available today with flexible lease terms and furnished options. Contact Wiregrass at Stone Oak's accommodating team for a personal assistant along every step of the way. Let Wiregrass at Stone Oak safely get you into your perfect place today!