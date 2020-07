Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

34 Sulfur Canyon Available 06/14/19 Great Rental in Awesome Location! - Nice space and area at this price!! Large master and walk-in closet. Bright Kitchen.

Laminate floors on the first floor and vinyl plank that looks like wood on the second floor. Fresh paint throughout the house! Wonderful floor plan!

Please apply at www.TimParkerPM.com, make sure you check the Application Guidelines under Tenant Resources in our website. Also submit copy of ID and last 2 pay stubs.



(RLNE3490503)