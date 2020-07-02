Rent Calculator
Home
San Antonio, TX
3235 COLONY DR
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3235 COLONY DR
3235 Colony Drive
No Longer Available
Location
3235 Colony Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT HOME SPACIOUS, LARGE BACK YARD, CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SHOPPING, & BUSLINES. ELEMENTARY WALKING DISTANCE. THANKS FOR SHOWING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3235 COLONY DR have any available units?
3235 COLONY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3235 COLONY DR currently offering any rent specials?
3235 COLONY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 COLONY DR pet-friendly?
No, 3235 COLONY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3235 COLONY DR offer parking?
Yes, 3235 COLONY DR offers parking.
Does 3235 COLONY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3235 COLONY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 COLONY DR have a pool?
No, 3235 COLONY DR does not have a pool.
Does 3235 COLONY DR have accessible units?
No, 3235 COLONY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 COLONY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3235 COLONY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 COLONY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 COLONY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
