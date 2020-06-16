All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:54 AM

310 Stieren St

310 Stieren Street · No Longer Available
Location

310 Stieren Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
King William

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
new construction
Enjoy King William living. Walking distance to S.Alamo.These modern upgraded units 2 & or 3 are all refurbished with new appliances. They have the new mini-split AC's installed. Total new re-do of the shower units.Granite countertops. Keyless entry. New shelving, new paint. These units were newly constructed in 2013. Units are above a garage and behind the main house on 302 Adams Street. Please do not disturb the occupants of the main house. Parking on the street for now owner is working on inside parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Stieren St have any available units?
310 Stieren St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Stieren St have?
Some of 310 Stieren St's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Stieren St currently offering any rent specials?
310 Stieren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Stieren St pet-friendly?
No, 310 Stieren St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 310 Stieren St offer parking?
Yes, 310 Stieren St offers parking.
Does 310 Stieren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Stieren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Stieren St have a pool?
No, 310 Stieren St does not have a pool.
Does 310 Stieren St have accessible units?
No, 310 Stieren St does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Stieren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Stieren St does not have units with dishwashers.
