310 Stieren St

Amenities

granite counters new construction garage recently renovated air conditioning key fob access

Enjoy King William living. Walking distance to S.Alamo.These modern upgraded units 2 & or 3 are all refurbished with new appliances. They have the new mini-split AC's installed. Total new re-do of the shower units.Granite countertops. Keyless entry. New shelving, new paint. These units were newly constructed in 2013. Units are above a garage and behind the main house on 302 Adams Street. Please do not disturb the occupants of the main house. Parking on the street for now owner is working on inside parking.