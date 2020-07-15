/
/
/
St. Mary's University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
20 Apartments For Rent Near St. Mary's University
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Balcones Heights
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$671
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
953 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Keys Apartments, located conveniently in San Antonio, Texas near the Connally Loop and McDermott Freeway. You will find us within walking distance to multiple restaurants, schools and shopping for all your needs.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Hills
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
2 Units Available
Sunshine Estates
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Townhomes in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Last, This Is What You’ve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
6 Units Available
Donaldson Terrace
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
775 sqft
The Oaks on Bandera is only minutes away from downtown, shopping, St. Mary’s University, Our Lady of The Lake, dining and the arts and entertainment district.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
2045 W Magnolia Ave
2045 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2057 sqft
~Charming home in Woodlawn Terrace w/wood and tile floors throughout~Family room with stone fireplace~Large kitchen w/breakfast nook or study~Formal dining area~Home has central A/C!~Bonus 22 X 14 living area~3 bedrooms with 2 full baths~Side patio
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Donaldson Terrace
507 Sutton Dr
507 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1328 sqft
This lovely single-level home in Donaldson Terrace is full of amazing style and comfort, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom, with a huge backyard with
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Donaldson Terrace
1710 Donaldson Ave
1710 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX
6 Bedrooms
$1,025
4300 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Historic 4-Plex In Mid Town // Room Rental - Property Id: 311707 This property is a spacious 4-Plex located close to St.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Thunderbird Hills
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1
2706 Lake Louise Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1532 sqft
2706 Lake Louise Dr #1 Available 07/24/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX - Fantastic New-Construction Duplex in Popular Forest Hills, Northside ISD * 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 42
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Donaldson Terrace
3919 Maxine Dr
3919 Maxine Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1861 sqft
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful Renovated Home centrally located! - Property Id: 308398 Beautifully renovated and available to rent starting Sept 8th, 2020! 3 bedrooms / 2 bath with Spacious living area & great size back yard! Located in Donaldson
1 of 23
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Thunderbird Hills
2726 Telder Path
2726 Telder Path, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,560
1917 sqft
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ingram Hills
3111 Maribelle
3111 Maribelle Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2000 sqft
3111 Maribelle Available 07/24/20 Large one story home in quiet neighborhood - Large one story home in quiet neighborhood. Updated throughout! Huge 29 x 12 living area off of entry way that is great for entertaining. Stainless steel stove in kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
907 Donaldson Ave
907 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Lovely and completely renovated ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment within walking distance to Woodlawn Lake. Washer and dryer are in the unit for your convenience. You will LOVE the new cabinetry and counter tops in kitchen and bath.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Donaldson Terrace
1025 Sutton Drive - 102
1025 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
820 sqft
Just available is a 2 BR 1 Bath in the NW area Walking distance to Longfellow Middle School and Woodlawn Hills Elementary School. Great location for children, shopping, and Restaurants.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
218 Babcock Rd
218 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1366 sqft
This lovely house will be available by June 1, 2020. Freshly painted the whole house. Im asking $1395.00 for rent and the same deposit 1395.00, new flooring in the kitchen and freshly painted kitchen cabinets and restroom.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Ridge Club
5010 ARBOR RIDGE DR
5010 Arbor Ridge, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1696 sqft
Great location, gated community, minutes from the medical center and various shopping centers for convenience. Freshly painted home and new floors. Nice pool and clubhouse available for use. Two dedicated parking spaces.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
509 Club Walk Villa
509 Club Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
467 sqft
Recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo available near the heart of Rayburn Country. This condo comes fully furnished with all utilities paid for $1,200 monthly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
401 Club Villa
401 Club Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
Beautiful condo for lease in Rayburn Country. One bedroom, One bath with all furnishings included. Walking distance to Rayburn Country Club, Golf Course, Pool and more! No pets and No Smoking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Lake
1624 Kentucky Ave
1624 Kentucky Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
LiveSNUG - Room 4rent at Woodlawn Lake - Property Id: 99177 LiveSNUG means you pay the rent and that's all you need to get a big brake from your busy life! Enjoy a home life without the worries of a home.