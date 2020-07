Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool package receiving accessible garage on-site laundry bbq/grill carport coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal

Park at Briggs Ranch welcomes you home to an elegant apartment living experience in the serene Texas Hill Country just outside of San Antonio. Elevate your living style steps away from The Golf Club of Texas where our residents enjoy free, daily golf and range passes.



Elegantly designed, find a retreat from the stresses of everyday life in our carefully crafted studio, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans while we cater to your every whim with our collection of lifestyle amenities that make each day a pleasure. Discover the lifestyle you have been dreaming about.



And we’re right where you want to be! Just minutes from Lackland Air Force Base and Sea World. Downtown is only 20 miles away from our location giving you access to a wide variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options including the famous art and culture of the San Antonio Riverwalk. Contact us to schedule a tour of our beautful community and experience Park at Briggs Ranch.