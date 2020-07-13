Algarita Lakeside

Lease Length: 6 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 for 1 bed, $250 for 2 bed
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $29 pest control $3 water: allocated electricity: CPS
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200; add $100 for 2nd pet (refundable)
fee: $200 one time fee; add $100 for 2nd pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Rottweiler, Akita, Doberman, German Shepard, Pitt bull, Mastiff, Chow, any mix of the above.
Parking Details: Open lot, covered parking $20.