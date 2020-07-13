All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Algarita Lakeside

8555 Laurens Ln · (210) 880-9189
Location

8555 Laurens Ln, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit L2402 · Avail. now

$883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit L2410 · Avail. now

$883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit L0102 · Avail. Sep 12

$883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit L1611 · Avail. now

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit L1807 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit L0708 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Algarita Lakeside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
6 WEEKS FREE + $99 total move-in & waived deposit on approved credit! Featuring unparalleled lake views with walking trails & floor plans bathed in natural light, Algarita Lakeside Apartments are San Antonio's quiet hidden gem. From luxury amenities to top-to-bottom custom interior upgrades, no expense has been spared. We offer space to bring your own washer and dryer, or use our onsite laundry facility. We offer top-notch services such as valet trash, package receiving, and online resident service so you can submit work orders or pay as you go! Algarita Lakeside is a pet-friendly community with onsite pet wash stations. Stop by for a tour today to check us out for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150 for 1 bed, $250 for 2 bed
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $29 pest control $3 water: allocated electricity: CPS
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200; add $100 for 2nd pet (refundable)
fee: $200 one time fee; add $100 for 2nd pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Rottweiler, Akita, Doberman, German Shepard, Pitt bull, Mastiff, Chow, any mix of the above.
Parking Details: Open lot, covered parking $20.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Algarita Lakeside have any available units?
Algarita Lakeside has 45 units available starting at $883 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Algarita Lakeside have?
Some of Algarita Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Algarita Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Algarita Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Algarita Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Algarita Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Algarita Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, Algarita Lakeside offers parking.
Does Algarita Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Algarita Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Algarita Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Algarita Lakeside has a pool.
Does Algarita Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Algarita Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Algarita Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Algarita Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
