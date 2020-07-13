Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking online portal package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby

6 WEEKS FREE + $99 total move-in & waived deposit on approved credit! Featuring unparalleled lake views with walking trails & floor plans bathed in natural light, Algarita Lakeside Apartments are San Antonio's quiet hidden gem. From luxury amenities to top-to-bottom custom interior upgrades, no expense has been spared. We offer space to bring your own washer and dryer, or use our onsite laundry facility. We offer top-notch services such as valet trash, package receiving, and online resident service so you can submit work orders or pay as you go! Algarita Lakeside is a pet-friendly community with onsite pet wash stations. Stop by for a tour today to check us out for yourself!