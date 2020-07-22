/
king william
205 Apartments for rent in King William, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
91 Units Available
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,099
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
618 MISSION ST
618 Mission Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1401 sqft
A jewel of a home in the heart of King William. Beautiful original hardwood floors, rich architecture, and modern touches where it counts. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and gas cooktop stove fit for a chef.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Claudia Street
227 Claudia Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1842 sqft
Have the ultimate Texas escape when you rent this 2-bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of King William
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,065
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
44 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,142
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
23 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
143 Units Available
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1137 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
22 Units Available
The Baldwin
239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1195 sqft
Upscale community in the heart of Downtown featuring a swimming pools, fitness center and pet park. Units have stainless appliances, plank flooring and tile backsplash in the kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,016
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1151 sqft
A fantastic urban community in the heart of the downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site valet, yoga, dog park, pool and media room. A smoke-free community.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,260
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1143 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in a historic neighborhood. Amenities include an on-site art gallery, gaming lawns and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown San Antonio in artistic Southtown.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$727
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
47 Units Available
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,034
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1234 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rio Lofts Apartments is the best choice when it comes to modern, yet affordable apartments in San Antonio.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Considering a change of address? Living in the Southtown Arts District sure has a nice ring to it. While we can’t wait to properly introduce you to Acero Southtown, we are not quite ready for our close up.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1326 S. St Mary’s st 5
1326 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
510 sqft
Downtown hot spot one bedroom for rent - Property Id: 310226 Ground floor, water paid, one tenant staying will be $770, if two people will be $79 for rent . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1326-s.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
248 Clifford CT 1
248 Clifford Ct, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
925 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled unit, ready for occupant - Property Id: 226268 Ready for immediate occupancy .... Beautiful Unit, completely renovated ....... 2 large bedrooms, tiled bathroom with all new fixtures.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
319 S Flores St 202
319 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Loft for Rent 1/1 bath (M202) - Property Id: 290267 Open floor plan - Hardwood floors. - 12' high ceilings. - Modern kitchens and bathroom. - Washer and Dryer connections. - Central Air Conditioning and Heat.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 E Arsenal St. 2
210 East Arsenal Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2688 sqft
Beautiful Historic Home - Property Id: 309220 Beautiful historical home. Walking distance from river walk and Bluestar Art Complex. Newly remodeled restroom. Beautiful original hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Bentia Ave Unit 3
214 Benita St, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
720 sqft
- (RLNE5891307)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
402 Dwyer Ave
402 Dwyer Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5817699)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Dunning Ave
134 Dunning Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
- ENJOY SOUTHDOWN LIVING! Minutes from downtown, all shopping and restaurants. King William is also very close. Never a dull moment at this location. This classic home also has much to love. Enjoy wood flooring and laminate throughout the house.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
840 Steves Ave
840 Steves Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
Recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit AVAILABLE NOW! - This recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is AVAILABLE NOW! New wood laminate flooring throughout, new paint ,new ceiling fans, and a new refrigerator, and gas stove/oven will be included!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
217 Lowell St
217 Lowell Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1546 sqft
Close to Southtown - Beautifully refinished historic home, built in 1900! Close to Southtown and downtown San Antonio.
