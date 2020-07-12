/
north central
406 Apartments for rent in North Central, San Antonio, TX
7 Units Available
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
812 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Presidio Flats in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Allena
1004 Allena Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Allena Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 Unit Available
1815 VIEWRIDGE DR
1815 Viewridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
896 sqft
Nice cozy 3 bedrooms 1 bath home in a well-established neighborhood, covered carport, big yard easy access to IH 10 and 410, Dogs allowed under 25 pounds, no cats.
1 Unit Available
1700 JACKSON KELLER
1700 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live near the prestigious Castle Hills neighborhood in this oasis amidst towering oaks. The location is convenient to major highways, employers, universities, shopping and local restaurants.
1 Unit Available
Villas of Castle Hills
1000 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
729 sqft
Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! You'll be close to major highways, and shopping centers such as the Quarry and North Star Mall.
Results within 1 mile of North Central
9 Units Available
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
5 Units Available
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
4 Units Available
Contour
1515 Contour Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
924 sqft
Contour Gardens is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools.
1 Unit Available
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 3BD 2 BA APARTMENT - Located in Castle Hills this quaint community is a gem, right across the street from Robert E. Lee Highschool.
1 Unit Available
The Hudson
6014 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
651 sqft
Rarely available 3 bd 2 ba - Now Leasing oversized 3 bd 2 bath. (RLNE4730173)
1 Unit Available
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
545 sqft
3518 Grant Ave - Unit 304 Available 07/15/20 Now Pre-Leasing - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home now pre-leasing. Call or text 210-370-7307 for more information or to schedule a tour. (RLNE3626586)
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Contact for Availability
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1410 sqft
You’ll want for nothing at The Jackson. Our professional new management team is dedicated to taking care of your needs. Host a barbecue at our picnic area and invite your friends, taking advantage of our ample guest parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
8410 Tiffany Drive
8410 Tiffany Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2294 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
2306 Spicewood Dr
2306 Spicewood Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1481 sqft
Location is important, this rental is close to major highways. Come see this little gem for yourself. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vinyl insulated windows, central air & heat, and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
9115 Old Mill
9115 Old Mill, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1799 sqft
- (RLNE5886473)
1 Unit Available
116 COTILLION DR
116 Cotillion Drive, Castle Hills, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2838 sqft
Gorgeous one story home in the heart of Castle Hills Estates, situated by Lee HS.
1 Unit Available
1539-Lee Hall
1539 Lee Hall Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
Los Angles Heights - Home sits on a large fenced corner lot, home hs been remodeled inside and out, has new central air and heat, new kitchen , new floors, new paint, has new upgraded stove/range. Convenient to shopping, easy access to Hwys.
1 Unit Available
2202 Lee Hall Street
2202 Lee Hall, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
995 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 995; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1090.00; IMRID24494
1 Unit Available
406 West Hermine Boulevard
406 West Hermine Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1492 sqft
CENTRAL LOCATION.....MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, The Quarry, San Antonio International Airport, Trinity or Incarnate Word University. Real hard wood flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen, Stainless steel appliances. Extra storage building
1 Unit Available
116 Nova Mae Dr #4
116 Nova Mae Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1032 sqft
CONTEMPORARY URBAN CONDO NEAR DOWNTOWN - Beautiful Contemporary Condo Near Downtown @ San Pedro & Jackson Keller * Flexible Floorplan, Could be 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit w/ Open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, & Updated Fixtures & Finishes
1 Unit Available
126 Meadowood Ln
126 Meadowood Lane, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
Cute 3b 2b in a great area near North Star Mall. Home has granite countertops and tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. White pine hardwood floors throughout most areas. Nice size back yard with covered patio, mature trees surround home.
1 Unit Available
1018 Lee Hall
1018 Lee Hall Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
Cute 3/1 Home Available for Immediate Move In - Cute 3/1 home in Los Angeles Heights! Nice hardwood floors and built in shelf in living room! Lots of cabinets in kitchen! All appliances included. Spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Huge backyard.
1 Unit Available
347 Cherry Ridge
347 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1990 sqft
- GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH * CONVERTED GARAGE * 3 LIVING AREAS * LARGE UTILITY AREA * KITCHEN HAS 3 OVENS - ONE OF THE BUILT IN OVENS DOES NOT WORK AND WILL NOT BE REPAIRED * (RLNE4874483)
